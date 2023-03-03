Canadian Armed Forces training including American B-52 Bomber in Cold Lake

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress (Photo by Master Sgt. Richard Ebensberger)

The Canadian Armed Forces will be conducting training in the vicinity of Cold Lake, Alberta between March 2nd and 25th that will include United States Air Force B-52 Bombers, Top Aces Alpha Jets, a Lear Jet, CF-188 Hornets, and CH-146 Griffons.

Residents of Cold Lake can expect to see and hear the jets throughout the training, the B-52 Bomber between March 4th and 12th, and the CH-146 Griffons between March 18th and 24th. All training is expected to take place within the confines of the 4 Wing Cold Lake Air Weapons Range.

The Canadian Armed Forces are extremely thankful for the support and understanding of the residents of Cold Lake as we conduct this valuable training.