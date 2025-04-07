Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake Personnel Encouraged to Share Their Stories with The Memory Project

File Photo

Members and veterans of Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake are invited to share their military experiences through The Memory Project, a volunteer speakers bureau that arranges for veterans and Canadian Forces members to share their stories of military service at school and community events across the country.

An initiative of Historica Canada, The Memory Project aims to connect veterans and current Canadian Forces members with audiences nationwide, fostering a deeper understanding of Canada’s military heritage. Since its inception in 2001, the project has reached more than 3 million Canadians of all ages.

By becoming a speaker, individuals join a community committed to sharing their stories of service in their communities. The Memory Project Speakers Bureau is available year-round for both school and community groups, and for audiences of all ages.

For more information or to register as a speaker, please visit The Memory Project’s website at thememoryproject.com or contact them via email at memory@historicacanada.ca,

The Memory Project also offers a digital archive, providing access to thousands of firsthand accounts and artifacts related to Canada’s military history.

Participation in The Memory Project offers an opportunity to preserve personal narratives and contribute to the collective memory of Canada’s military endeavors.