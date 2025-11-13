CANEX Cold Lake Celebrates Grand Re-Opening After Major Revamp

Officials, including 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake Commander Col. Mark Hickey (centre) and CANEX Cold Lake Manager Sheri Klein (right), cut the ribbon to officially reopen the CANEX store at CFB Cold Lake on November 13. — Photos by Mike Marshall / The Courier News The CANEX at 4 Wing and Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake officially reopened on November 13th, unveiling a refreshed and modernized space.









4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake Commander Colonel Mark Hickey and Wing Chief Warrant Officer Carlos Oliveira joined CANEX Manager Sheri Klein and other officials to cut the ribbon and welcome shoppers back inside. Guests enjoyed cake, live music from the 4 Wing Band, and a first look at the new layout and expanded selection.

The upgrades include a brighter, more open store design, an improved layout for easier browsing, and several new product additions. Shoppers will now find fresh produce, baked goods, and new appliance brands such as Shark and Ninja, along with a grab-and-go cooler for lunch options and a slushie machine. The store has also updated its hours, now open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The revamped CANEX aims to provide a better shopping experience for military members, veterans, families, and the broader 4 Wing community.

About CANEX

CANEX is part of Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS) and has served Canadian Armed Forces members, veterans, and their families since 1968. Operating retail stores, grocery outlets, gas bars, and online services on bases and wings nationwide, CANEX reinvests its profits into programs that enhance quality of life for the CAF community—supporting initiatives ranging from fitness and recreation to family support.

With its updated look and features, the Cold Lake CANEX continues that mission—offering convenience, variety, and community connection right on base.