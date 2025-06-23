CDS & CAF CWO Message: Looking back with thanks, looking forward with purpose

Supplied Photo

As we head into the summer leave and posting season, we want to thank you—military members Regular and Reserve Force, and public service employees—for your hard work, dedication, and professionalism.

We’ve seen a great deal of activity across the Canadian Armed Forces. Whether at home or abroad, on bases and wings, in headquarters or training establishments, on ships and aircraft, or in operational theatres—you continue to deliver with integrity, discipline, and purpose. It has been a privilege to see that work firsthand. Your efforts directly contribute to the safety and security of Canadians and to Canada’s role on the world stage.

We’ve made meaningful progress on several key fronts:

Recruiting and retention : Increased enrolment numbers and new approaches are helping reduce barriers and streamline processes. It’s a long-term effort, but momentum is building.

: Increased enrolment numbers and new approaches are helping reduce barriers and streamline processes. It’s a long-term effort, but momentum is building. Modernization and procurement : We are moving forward with major investments—from integrating new capabilities to critical upgrades in land and digital domains. These essential investments support our continued operational effectiveness.

: We are moving forward with major investments—from integrating new capabilities to critical upgrades in land and digital domains. These essential investments support our continued operational effectiveness. Operational readiness : The CAF remains active, capable, and engaged. Through deployments and postings in Canada and abroad, your service helps defend Canadians and support our allies and partners.

: The CAF remains active, capable, and engaged. Through deployments and postings in Canada and abroad, your service helps defend Canadians and support our allies and partners. Team and culture: Strengthening our institution from within remains a priority. Building inclusive, respectful, and accountable teams is not just the right thing to do—it’s essential to our operational success.

While we’ve made progress, our work is far from done. The world around us is evolving rapidly. Meeting the demands of this environment requires us to stay focused, adaptable, and united. We will continue advancing the priorities we set out at the beginning of the year: supporting our people, improving readiness, enhancing our capabilities, and reinforcing our professional culture.

We’re also seeing a strong commitment from the Government of Canada to invest in our armed forces. These historic investments represent more than just new equipment or infrastructure—they are a vote of confidence in you. They’re a recognition of your service, your readiness, and your importance to Canada’s future security. But this moment isn’t just about what we’re receiving—it’s about what we do with it. This is our opportunity to strengthen how we train, how we operate, and how we support each other. Every one of us has a role to play in turning this vision into reality.

Whether you’re leading on the ground, working behind the scenes, or preparing for operations, your work matters. Together, we will build a more agile, more capable, and more unified force—ready to meet today’s challenges and stand strong for the future.

We also want to emphasize the importance of taking care of yourselves and one another. For many of you, summer brings a change in pace—whether through deployment, leave, or posting. Wherever you find yourself, we hope you find time to rest, recharge, and reconnect. Your health and well-being are critical—not just for your own resilience, but for the strength of our entire team.

To all military and public service members, across all ranks and occupations: thank you. Your contributions matter. Every role, every task, and every member play a vital part in delivering on our mission.

We’ll have more to share later this summer as the posting season winds down and we gear up for a dynamic and productive fall. In the meantime, enjoy a safe and well-earned summer pause. We are proud to serve alongside you.

General Jennie Carignan

Chief of the Defence Staff Chief Warrant Officer Bob McCann

Canadian Armed Forces Chief Warrant Officer