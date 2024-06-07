CF-188 Hornet flyby for the Edmonton Elks Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Game

File Photo

A Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CF-188 Hornet from 4 Wing Cold Lake will conduct a flyby shortly before the Edmonton Elks game on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

At approximately 2:04 p.m., the aircraft will fly over the Commonwealth Stadium from North to South at an altitude no lower than 500 feet above the highest obstacle over ground level.

Royal Canadian Air Force flybys, requested by organizers of special events, are carefully planned and closely controlled to ensure public safety at all times. The Royal Canadian Air Force is proud to share in special events, which allows us to demonstrate the capabilities of our personnel and aircraft to Canadians.

Aircraft participation is subject to weather and operational requirements.