CFB Cold Lake Members to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the 4 Wing Messes

Supplied Photo

Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake members and their guests are invited to come together for an evening of music, camaraderie, and St. Patrick’s Day festivities as the Junior Ranks’ Mess hosts its annual St. Patrick’s Day Bash on Friday, March 14th.

The evening will kick off following the General Mess Meeting (GMM) and continue at Club 41 All Ranks’ Lounge from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., with live entertainment provided by the band Gypsy Renegades. The band is sure to keep the dance floor packed as attendees sham-rock the night away.

Adding to the celebration, bar service will remain open until 2:00 a.m., giving guests plenty of time to enjoy the festivities. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their best green attire to fully embrace the holiday’s theme.

The event is open to all military members and their invited guests, and admission is free — making it a perfect opportunity to gather with friends and colleagues for a memorable evening.

Whether you’re looking to hit the dance floor, enjoy some time with friends, or simply soak up the St. Patrick’s Day atmosphere, this event promises a night of fun and good cheer.