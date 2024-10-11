CFB Cold Lake’s Captain Mercedes LeBlanc Shines at 2024 Lifesaving World Championships in Australia



Captain LeBlanc at the 2024 Lifesaving World Championships – Supplied Photo 42 Radar Squadron (42 RS) member Captain Mercedes LeBlanc recently showcased her talent on the international stage, competing in the 2024 Lifesaving World Championships (LWC) in Australia. From August 20th to September 8th, Captain LeBlanc joined elite lifesaving athletes from around the world to demonstrate her skills in both pool and beach rescue events.

The Lifesaving World Championships is regarded as the highest level of competition in lifesaving sports. While the sport is not yet part of the Olympic Games, the LWC stands as its premier international event. Competitors face a range of challenges, from pool rescue events that simulate various victim scenarios using rescue tubes and water-filled manikins, to beach rescue competitions that test athletes’ ability to navigate waves and craft races using surf skis and boards.

“I competed primarily in pool rescue events, which is my specialty,” Captain LeBlanc explained. “Pool events involve rescuing a manikin in different scenarios, such as submerged or floating victims, while beach rescue includes events like sprints and open-water swims. It’s a fast-paced, physically demanding sport focused on rescuing someone as quickly as possible.”

Captain LeBlanc’s journey to the World Championships began at the Canadian Surf Lifesaving Competition in Halifax in the summer of 2023, where she placed second in the 400m surf swim. Her gold medal finishes at the 2024 Alberta Provincial Championships and the Canadian Pool Lifesaving Nationals secured her spot on Team Canada.

At the LWC, LeBlanc competed in nine pool events and two beach events, achieving all of her competition goals. She set a new Canadian record in the 100m tow with fins, breaking the previous mark by 0.4 seconds with a time of 1:01.9. She also came close to breaking the Canadian record in the 200m Super Lifesaver event, missing by just 0.09 seconds.

“I felt very happy with my performance. My goals were to go for personal bests, break the Canadian record in the 100m tow with fins, and have fun. I achieved all of them and am already looking forward to improving next year,” she said.

A competitive swimmer since childhood, Captain LeBlanc’s love for lifesaving sport began when she joined the International Military Sports Council (CISM) lifesaving team in 2017. Her background in competitive swimming, combined with the unique strength and power required for lifesaving events, has enabled her to thrive in this challenging sport.

In addition to her athletic achievements, Captain LeBlanc has served as an Air Battle Manager at 42 Radar Squadron at CFB Cold Lake since 2020. In her role, she provides command and control to airborne platforms, primarily fighter jets, as they engage in training exercises.

Reflecting on her lifesaving career, Captain LeBlanc expressed her excitement for future competitions, confident that her experience at the 2024 Lifesaving World Championships will propel her to new heights.