Christian Keller Takes Helm as New Curator of Cold Lake Air Force Museum

Christian Keller, the new Curator of the Cold Lake Air Force Museum – Photo from the Cold Lake Museums / Facebook

The Cold Lake Air Force Museum has welcomed Christian Keller as its new curator. Bringing a lifelong passion for history and extensive experience in cultural heritage, Keller is excited to enhance the museum’s offerings and connect with the Cold Lake community.

Growing up in Ottawa, Keller’s fascination with museums began early. “My parents took me to many of the national museums in the area, like the Canadian Museum of Nature, the Canadian War Museum, and the Canadian Museum of Civilization. I remember finding comfort in a museum atmosphere,” he shared. At just 13, Keller began volunteering as a historical reenactor, interpreting the War of 1812 for the public—a pursuit that solidified his love of history and led him to visit historical sites across Canada and the United States.

Before coming to Cold Lake, Keller worked at the Barkerville Historic Town and Park in British Columbia, an experience marked by both challenges and rewards. “The remoteness and isolation of the museum was definitely the biggest challenge,” he said, citing everything from encounters with wildlife to the threat of wildfires. Despite these obstacles, Keller found fulfillment in unique projects, including supporting a major Punjabi film production and digitizing the museum’s collection.

In his new role, Keller is eager to expand the museum’s exhibits, particularly those related to the Korean War, radar technology, and Afghanistan. However, he acknowledges that challenges such as limited artifacts will need to be addressed. “We also have a lot of items that have yet to be catalogued,” Keller noted, adding that cataloguing and accessioning will be a priority to better utilize the museum’s collection in future exhibits.

Beyond his professional goals, Keller enjoys photography, outdoor activities, and building military vehicle scale models. He and his wife have been warmly welcomed to Cold Lake, and he’s enthusiastic about engaging with the local community.

“We would love to see people from the community come and see the museum,” Keller said. “If possible, volunteer, since we are always looking for people to help out and make the museum the best it can be.”

Alongside the Air Force Museum, visitors to the Cold Lake Museums can explore exhibits dedicated to Indigenous heritage, the oil and gas industry, and local history. The Cold Lake Museums are located at 3699 69 Avenue, on the top of “Radar Hill”.