Cold Lake Air Force Museum’s Open House to Spotlight 100 Years of RCAF Achievements

The Cold Lake Museums – File Photo

Guests at the Cold Lake Air Force Museum will get a special glimpse into some new displays celebrating the centennial of the Royal Canadian Air Force this weekend. The museum is hosting a special RCAF 100th Anniversary Open House on Saturday, April 6th.



Doors will open starting at 10 AM. Air Force Museum Curator Wanda Stacey says there will be a lot to take in.



“Our gift shop will be open, where we have a wonderful selection of limited edition RCAF 100th merchandise to commemorate this once-in-a-lifetime event. There will be many volunteers from 4 Wing on hand, representing the various squadrons and units who have exhibits at the museum. They will be available to answer any questions you have about the history of their unit or their specific occupation within the RCAF. We will have an RCAF recruiting team on site should you be interested in pursuing a career with the RCAF. This day is to celebrate the rich history of the RCAF over the past 100 years, and to generate excitement over our future!”



The exhibition is open until 4 PM. Stacey says that gives plenty of time for guests to take in some new, exciting displays.



“We have two new exhibits this season. The first is a special RCAF 100th exhibit, located on the upper floor. It showcases several artifacts that were chosen to be featured in a book that will be released soon called ‘100 Artifacts for 100 Years’. This book uses artifacts from RCAF museums across Canada to illustrate the history of the RCAF. I am proud to say that the Cold Lake Air Force Museum will be well represented in this publication.”



“The second new exhibit this year features 11 Military Police Flight and their vital role at 4 Wing and in theatres of operation around the world, with a special tribute to Captain Cletus Cheng. I would like to extend a special thanks to Warrant Officer Bradley Norman and Sergeant Garrett Secretan for their efforts on this exhibit.”



Stacey says other changes museum guests can expect this year include several other new exhibits, the arrival of a CF-18 and CT-134 Musketeer aircraft to the outdoor airpark, and new interpretative signs in the outdoor areas.



Only the Air Force Museum will be open for this special display, but Stacey explains all other museums are on track for their May Long Weekend grand opening.



“Opening day will be Friday, May 17th, so if you have visitors on May Long Weekend, bring them up! We will be open May 17-19 from 10-4 (closed on Monday, May 20). After that, we will be open Tuesday to Saturday from 10-4. Then in July and August, we will also be open on Sundays.”



