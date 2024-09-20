September 20, 2024
Cold Lake Commemorates Battle of Britain with Ceremony and Parade

by | Sep 20, 2024 | Anniversary Salute, Featured News, Local News, RCAF 100

Battle of Britain wreaths during the 84th annual Battle of Britain commemorative ceremony on September 15, 2024 at the Cold Lake Legion – All photos by Corporal Brock Curtis, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician 

On September 15th, Veterans Memorial Park, near the Cold Lake Legion in the north side of the city hosted the annual Battle of Britain ceremony and parade, open to the public and commemorating one of the pivotal events of the Second World War. Members of Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake participated, with 4 Wing Commander Colonel Mark Hickey, Mayor of Cold Lake Craig Copeland, and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul, Scott Cyr, attending the event. 

The Battle of Britain, fought between July and October 1940, was a pivotal air campaign of the Second World War. The Royal Air Force (RAF) successfully defended the United Kingdom against large-scale attacks by Nazi Germany’s Luftwaffe. This victory is widely regarded as a turning point in the war, with September 15th recognized as Battle of Britain Day, marking the climax of the campaign. 

The ceremony in Cold Lake paid tribute to the airmen and ground crew who played a crucial role in the battle. Local officials and military personnel gathered to honor the sacrifice and courage of those who served during the campaign.

Over 100 Canadian pilots took part in the Battle of Britain, contributing to the Allies’ success. The battle resulted in over 3,000 casualties, with 544 Royal Air Force (RAF) aircrew killed in action.

Battle of Britain 2024

4 Wing Commander Colonel Mark Hickey reviewing Officer for the battle of Britain parade and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer (CWO), CWO Dipen Mistry departure during the 84th annual battle of Britain commemorative ceremony on September 15, 2024 at the Cold Lake Legion, Alberta. Photo by: Corporal Brock Curtis, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician

Battle of Britain 2024

Mayor Craig Copeland lays a wreath for the City of Cold Lake during the 84th annual battle of Britain commemorative ceremony on September 15, 2024 at the Cold Lake Legion, Alberta. Photo by: Corporal Brock Curtis, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician

Battle of Britain 2024

MLA Scott Cyr lay the wreaths for the Government of Alberta during the 84th annual battle of Britain commemorative ceremony on September 15, 2024 at the Cold Lake Legion, Alberta. Photo by: Corporal Brock Curtis, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician

Battle of Britain 2024

4 Wing Commander Colonel Mark Hickey reviewing Officer for the battle of Britain parade and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer (CWO), CWO Dipen Mistry lay the wreaths for the Canadian Armed Forces during the 84th annual battle of Britain commemorative ceremony on September 15, 2024 at the Cold Lake Legion, Alberta. Photo by: Corporal Brock Curtis, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician

Battle of Britain 2024

4 Wing Commander Colonel Mark Hickey reviewing Officer for the battle of Britain parade and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer (CWO), CWO Dipen Mistry lay the wreaths for the Canadian Armed Forces during the 84th annual battle of Britain commemorative ceremony on September 15, 2024 at the Cold Lake Legion, Alberta. Photo by: Corporal Brock Curtis, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician

Battle of Britain 2024

Reveille on the bagpipes during the 84th annual battle of Britain commemorative ceremony on September 15, 2024 at the Cold Lake Legion, Alberta. Photo by: Corporal Brock Curtis, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician

Battle of Britain 2024

Fly past during the 84th annual battle of Britain commemorative ceremony on September 15, 2024 at the Cold Lake Legion, Alberta. Photo by: Corporal Brock Curtis, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician

Battle of Britain 2024

Last Post on the trumpet during the 84th annual battle of Britain commemorative ceremony on September 15, 2024 at the Cold Lake Legion, Alberta. Photo by: Corporal Brock Curtis, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician

Battle of Britain 2024

Captain Pierre-Olivier Larouche reads High Flight during the 84th annual battle of Britain commemorative ceremony on September 15, 2024 at the Cold Lake Legion, Alberta. Photo by: Corporal Brock Curtis, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician

Battle of Britain 2024

Battle of Britain wreaths during the 84th annual battle of Britain commemorative ceremony on September 15, 2024 at the Cold Lake Legion, Alberta. Photo by: Corporal Brock Curtis, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician

Battle of Britain 2024

4 Wing Chaplain Howard Rittenhouse reads the benediction during the 84th annual battle of Britain commemorative ceremony on September 15, 2024 at the Cold Lake Legion, Alberta. Photo by: Corporal Brock Curtis, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician

Battle of Britain 2024

Spectators Salute during the 84th annual battle of Britain commemorative ceremony on September 15, 2024 at the Cold Lake Legion, Alberta. Photo by: Corporal Brock Curtis, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician

Battle of Britain 2024

4 Wing Commander Colonel Mark Hickey reviewing Officer for the battle of Britain parade and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer (CWO), CWO Dipen Mistry receive the general Salute during the 84th annual battle of Britain commemorative ceremony on September 15, 2024 at the Cold Lake Legion, Alberta. Photo by: Corporal Brock Curtis, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician

Battle of Britain 2024

4 Wing Commander Colonel Mark Hickey reviewing Officer for the battle of Britain parade and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer (CWO), CWO Dipen Mistry arrive during the 84th annual battle of Britain commemorative ceremony on September 15, 2024 at the Cold Lake Legion, Alberta. Photo by: Corporal Brock Curtis, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician

Battle of Britain 2024

Master of the band Warrant officer Adam Gaw stands on parade during the 84th annual battle of Britain commemorative ceremony on September 15, 2024 at the Cold Lake Legion, Alberta. Photo by: Corporal Brock Curtis, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician

Battle of Britain 2024

Battle of Britain parade during the 84th annual battle of Britain commemorative ceremony on September 15, 2024 at the Cold Lake Legion, Alberta. Photo by: Corporal Brock Curtis, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician

Battle of Britain 2024

Battle of Britain parade during the 84th annual Battle of Britain commemorative ceremony on September 15, 2024 at the Cold Lake Legion, Alberta. Photo by: Corporal Brock Curtis, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician

