Cold Lake Commemorates Battle of Britain with Ceremony and Parade

4 Wing Commander Colonel Mark Hickey reviewing Officer for the battle of Britain parade and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer (CWO), CWO Dipen Mistry departure during the 84th annual battle of Britain commemorative ceremony on September 15, 2024 at the Cold Lake Legion, Alberta.
Photo by: Corporal Brock Curtis, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician
Mayor Craig Copeland lays a wreath for the City of Cold Lake during the 84th annual battle of Britain commemorative ceremony on September 15, 2024 at the Cold Lake Legion, Alberta.
Photo by: Corporal Brock Curtis, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician
MLA Scott Cyr lay the wreaths for the Government of Alberta during the 84th annual battle of Britain commemorative ceremony on September 15, 2024 at the Cold Lake Legion, Alberta.
Photo by: Corporal Brock Curtis, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician
4 Wing Commander Colonel Mark Hickey reviewing Officer for the battle of Britain parade and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer (CWO), CWO Dipen Mistry lay the wreaths for the Canadian Armed Forces during the 84th annual battle of Britain commemorative ceremony on September 15, 2024 at the Cold Lake Legion, Alberta.
Photo by: Corporal Brock Curtis, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician
Photo by: Corporal Brock Curtis, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician
Reveille on the bagpipes during the 84th annual battle of Britain commemorative ceremony on September 15, 2024 at the Cold Lake Legion, Alberta.
Photo by: Corporal Brock Curtis, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician
Fly past during the 84th annual battle of Britain commemorative ceremony on September 15, 2024 at the Cold Lake Legion, Alberta.
Photo by: Corporal Brock Curtis, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician
Last Post on the trumpet during the 84th annual battle of Britain commemorative ceremony on September 15, 2024 at the Cold Lake Legion, Alberta.
Photo by: Corporal Brock Curtis, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician
Captain Pierre-Olivier Larouche reads High Flight during the 84th annual battle of Britain commemorative ceremony on September 15, 2024 at the Cold Lake Legion, Alberta.
Photo by: Corporal Brock Curtis, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician
Battle of Britain wreaths during the 84th annual battle of Britain commemorative ceremony on September 15, 2024 at the Cold Lake Legion, Alberta.
Photo by: Corporal Brock Curtis, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician
4 Wing Chaplain Howard Rittenhouse reads the benediction during the 84th annual battle of Britain commemorative ceremony on September 15, 2024 at the Cold Lake Legion, Alberta.
Photo by: Corporal Brock Curtis, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician
Spectators Salute during the 84th annual battle of Britain commemorative ceremony on September 15, 2024 at the Cold Lake Legion, Alberta.
Photo by: Corporal Brock Curtis, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician
4 Wing Commander Colonel Mark Hickey reviewing Officer for the battle of Britain parade and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer (CWO), CWO Dipen Mistry receive the general Salute during the 84th annual battle of Britain commemorative ceremony on September 15, 2024 at the Cold Lake Legion, Alberta.
Photo by: Corporal Brock Curtis, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician
4 Wing Commander Colonel Mark Hickey reviewing Officer for the battle of Britain parade and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer (CWO), CWO Dipen Mistry arrive during the 84th annual battle of Britain commemorative ceremony on September 15, 2024 at the Cold Lake Legion, Alberta.
Photo by: Corporal Brock Curtis, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician
Master of the band Warrant officer Adam Gaw stands on parade during the 84th annual battle of Britain commemorative ceremony on September 15, 2024 at the Cold Lake Legion, Alberta.
Photo by: Corporal Brock Curtis, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician
Battle of Britain parade during the 84th annual battle of Britain commemorative ceremony on September 15, 2024 at the Cold Lake Legion, Alberta.
Photo by: Corporal Brock Curtis, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician
Battle of Britain parade during the 84th annual Battle of Britain commemorative ceremony on September 15, 2024 at the Cold Lake Legion, Alberta.
Photo by: Corporal Brock Curtis, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician