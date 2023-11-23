Cold Lake Santa Claus Parade returns on November 24th

The parade route for the 2023 Santa Claus Parade in Cold Lake, taking place on November 24th – Photo from the City of Cold Lake

Santa Claus is coming to Cold Lake on November 24th.

Once again, the annual Santa Claus Parade is on its way to the city. The event sees businesses, groups and others put on a mobile display on 50th Avenue in the city, including a visit from St. Nick himself.

Photos from the parade will be posted to the City’s official Facebook page, where voting will be conducted for the best floats, both for businesses and non-profits. Santa will then make his way to the Energy Centre for the kick-off to Christmas party that will begin after the parade.

The fun is set to begin at 6 PM, starting at the intersection of 50 Avenue and 55th Street. More information on the parade, including details on registering a parade float, is available on the city’s website.