Cold Lake Victim Services looking for Smile Cookie support

Program Manager for Cold Lake Victim Services Dave Zimmerman (centre, right) poses with guests including Tim Hortons Cold Lake Owner Tammy Bilodeau (far left) and Cold Lake RCMP Staff Sergeant Wes Bensmiller (second from left) at the Tim Hortons near the Tri-City Mall in Cold Lake – Photo by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

Une version française de cet article est à venir

A local non-profit in Cold Lake is looking for support as they put smiles on both faces and cookies at the beginning of May.

Starting May 1st and continuing until May 7th, Cold Lake Victim Services (CLVS) will be the beneficiary of Tim Hortons’ “Smile Cookie” campaign. Patrons can purchase chocolate chunk cookies adorned with smiley icing, with 100% of the proceeds going to the group.

Dave Zimmerman is the Program Manager for CLVS and says the funds will help his group as they look to recruit more volunteers.

“We support victims of crime and tragedy that happen in our community and surrounding areas. We’ve been operating for 31 years as a 24/7 entity. When the police need us, our staff and volunteers support people through the criminal justice system when they are a victim of crime. We offer services such as court updates, support and accompaniment to trials, and other help.”

“We’re hoping to use the funds from the Smile Cookie campaign for both volunteer appreciation and volunteer equipment. Money raised would help us purchase jackets, backpacks, and other gear, but it will also help us send our volunteers for training to ensure they have the necessary skills to perform the job.”

Cold Lake Victim Services is receiving Smile Cookie funds for the first time this year. A recruitment process to join the team will soon begin, Zimmerman says.

“We’re currently running with two staff members and three volunteers, and as we figure out what the future of Cold Lake Victim Services will look like, we’ll be recruiting volunteers in the future. Training and equipping these volunteers comes at a cost.”

Cookies are available to buy at the stores in Cold Lake. A cookie order sheet can be emailed for pick-up or delivery later for larger orders.

According to Tim Hortons Canada, over $15 million dollars was donated to 600 charities in 2022.

The preceding article is part of a paid partnership between The Courier News and Cold Lake Victim Services (CLVS)