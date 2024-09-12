Confirm your positive enrolment for your dental plan with Canada Life

Starting in September, Canada Life will be contacting Public Service Dental Care Plan members and pensioners by mail or email to confirm that they have completed positive enrolment for you for the new Public Service Dental Care Plan (PSDCP), and to provide them a new dental care benefits card and plan number. In addition to public service employees, PSDCP includes Canadian Armed Forces members enrolled in the Canadian Forces Dependants’ Dental Care Plan and the Reserve Dental Care Plan.

If you have not received an email or mail from Canada Life by early October, please contact Canada Life’s PSDCP Member Contact Centre for information on what to do in order to avoid disruptions to your dental benefits.

The positive enrolment for your new PSDCP is necessary because Canada Life was awarded a new contract to administer both the PSDCP and and Pensioners’ Dental Services Plan, in addition to being the administrator for the Public Service Health Care Plan since July 2023.

You can still make claims before or after the new contract comes into effect.

