October 18, 2024
The Courier
Dining Services Relocated as All Ranks Kitchen deals with building issues

by | Oct 16, 2024 | Featured News, Local News

The 4 Wing Officers’ Mess – File Photo

Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake has announced that the All Ranks Kitchen will be temporarily closing due to ongoing infrastructure issues. The last meal served at the All Ranks Kitchen was supper on October 6th.

From October 7th, all dining operations have been relocated to the Officers’ Mess, located on Timberline Drive. Cash sales were said to have begun on October 9th, after a quick move by the Wing Food Services team.

“We understand this may cause some inconvenience, and we appreciate everyone’s patience during this transition,” a Wing Food Services representative stated. Those with questions or concerns are encouraged to reach out to the rations office.

Updates on the situation will be provided as necessary.

