From Military to Mats: MWO Bernie Antle’s Journey with BJJ Globetrotters



Master Warrant Officer Bernie Antle (back to camera in red shirt) trains with other BJJ Globetrotter participants – Supplied Photo

In a recent interview with 4 Wing Public Affairs Officer, Captain Sophie Quemeneur, Master Warrant Officer (MWO) Bernie Antle of 10 Field Technical Training Squadron (10 FTTS) shared insights into his involvement with Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) Globetrotters and the opportunities available for BJJ enthusiasts in Cold Lake.

Captain Sophie Quemeneur (SQ): What is Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Globetrotters (BJJ Globetrotters)?

MWO Bernie Antle (BA): BJJ Globetrotters is a global community and network of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) practitioners who travel and train together. Founded by Christian Graugart, the organization emphasizes a friendly, inclusive, and non-political approach to BJJ. It offers a range of services and opportunities, including:

Training Camps: BJJ Globetrotters organizes international training camps in various locations, providing a chance for practitioners to train with high-level instructors and meet fellow BJJ enthusiasts from around the world.

Affiliate Gyms: They have a network of affiliate gyms that welcome visiting members, fostering a sense of community and providing a home base for traveling practitioners.

Community: The organization promotes a supportive and inclusive community, encouraging members to share their travel and training experiences.

Overall, BJJ Globetrotters aims to create a global network that makes it easier for BJJ practitioners to connect, travel, and train together, regardless of affiliation or politics.

SQ: Were you in the military when you heard about this organization?

BA: Yes, I was in the military when I heard about BJJ Globetrotters. I became a member so I could compete in the BJJ World Masters in 2014, where I placed 2nd.

SQ: How are you involved with BJJ Globetrotters?

BA: I am actively involved in BJJ Globetrotters by teaching at their camps. I will be teaching at camps in Iceland in July, Germany in August, and Poland in October. It is such a huge honour to teach classes to people from all over the world. Through BJJ Globetrotters, I have had the opportunity to train with many different law enforcement and military members, as well as people from various other backgrounds.

SQ: Is it possible to learn Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in Cold Lake?

BA: Yes, it is possible to learn Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in Cold Lake. A great option is Kempe Fitness and Fighting, which offers BJJ classes with highly qualified instructors who have competed internationally. They bring their extensive experience to help train future champions. Both daytime and evening classes are available to accommodate different schedules. For more information about their programs and schedule, visit www.fitnfight.ca.

SQ: Is there anything else you would like to add?

BA: Kempe Fitness & Fighting recently showcased their skills at the True North Grappling competition, going head-to-head with major clubs from Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Represented by a team of 33 competitors, Kempe Fitness & Fighting delivered an impressive performance, securing 9 gold, 19 silver, and 14 bronze medals. This remarkable achievement led them to place 3rd among all clubs in the adult category, demonstrating their dedication and high level of training. Their success highlights the strength and competitive spirit of the Kempe Fitness & Fighting team.

For anyone in Cold Lake interested in BJJ, now is a great time to get involved and join a thriving and supportive community.