February 27, 2026
The Courier
From Supply to Support: CFB Cold Lake Honours the Royal Canadian Logistics Service

by | 27 Feb 2026 | Featured News, Local News

Master Warrant Officer Angela Ballard (left) and Lieutenant-Colonel Ian Golding (right) cut the Cake for the Royal Canadian Logistics Service birthday celebration, taken at Club 41, Cold Lake, Alberta, on January 30th, 2026 – All photos by Corporal Connie Valin, Canadian Armed Forces Imagery Technician.


Members of the logistics community at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake gathered on January 30 to celebrate the birthday of the Royal Canadian Logistics Service (RCLS), commemorating its official formation on February 1, 1968.

The RCLS traces its roots to Canada’s early military structure, when each environment managed its own supply and support systems. Following the unification of the Canadian Armed Forces in 1968, those functions were brought together under one branch — a move that strengthened coordination and laid the foundation for the modern logistics system that supports operations at home and abroad. In 2018, on the 50th anniversary of its creation, the branch was granted the “Royal” designation in recognition of its proud history and enduring contributions.

Today, logisticians play a vital role across every facet of military operations. From Logistics Officers and Human Resources Administrators to Cooks, Financial Services Administrators, Mobile Support Equipment Operators, Traffic Technicians, Ammunition Technicians, and Material Management Technicians, the branch ensures personnel are equipped, fed, transported, paid, and prepared for mission success.

At CFB Cold Lake, that spirit of teamwork was on full display during the birthday celebration. Members took part in a friendly volleyball tournament before gathering at Club 41 to share cake and camaraderie. 

 

RCLS Birthday

Lieutenant-Colonel Ian Golding, Commanding Officer of 4 Mission Support Squadron addresses the crowd in celebration of the Royal Canadian Logistics Service birthday celebration. Taken at Club 41, Cold Lake, Alberta on January 30th, 2026.

RCLS Birthday

Master Corporal Joshua Langlois and Lieutenant Ramesh Swamy set the table with cupcakes for the celebration of Royal Canadian Logistics Service birthday celebration. Taken at Club 41, Cold Lake, Alberta January 30th, 2026.

RCLS Birthday

Master Warrant Officer Angela Ballard (left) and Lieutenant-Colonel Ian Golding (right) cut the Cake for the Royal Canadian Logistics Service birthday celebration taken at Club 41, Cold Lake, Alberta on January 30th, 2026.

RCLS Birthday

Members from all the branches of the logistics units play a volleyball tournament to celebrate the birthday of the Royal Canadian Logistics Service at Colonel JJ Parr sports centre main gym, Cold Lake, Alberta on January 30th, 2026.

RCLS Birthday

RCLS Birthday

RCLS Birthday

