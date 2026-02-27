From Supply to Support: CFB Cold Lake Honours the Royal Canadian Logistics Service



Members of the logistics community at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake gathered on January 30 to celebrate the birthday of the Royal Canadian Logistics Service (RCLS), commemorating its official formation on February 1, 1968.

The RCLS traces its roots to Canada’s early military structure, when each environment managed its own supply and support systems. Following the unification of the Canadian Armed Forces in 1968, those functions were brought together under one branch — a move that strengthened coordination and laid the foundation for the modern logistics system that supports operations at home and abroad. In 2018, on the 50th anniversary of its creation, the branch was granted the “Royal” designation in recognition of its proud history and enduring contributions.

Today, logisticians play a vital role across every facet of military operations. From Logistics Officers and Human Resources Administrators to Cooks, Financial Services Administrators, Mobile Support Equipment Operators, Traffic Technicians, Ammunition Technicians, and Material Management Technicians, the branch ensures personnel are equipped, fed, transported, paid, and prepared for mission success.

At CFB Cold Lake, that spirit of teamwork was on full display during the birthday celebration. Members took part in a friendly volleyball tournament before gathering at Club 41 to share cake and camaraderie.