Fuel Good Day helping out Cold Lake Victim Services on September 19th

Cold Lake Victim Services will be the benefactor of Fuel Good Day on September 19th – Supplied Photo

Pour la version française de cet article, cliquez ici

A local gas bar is looking to pump up some support for a Cold Lake non-profit organization.

Cold Lake Victim Services (CLVS) will be the beneficiary of the Lakeland Co-op’s “Fuel Good Day” in the city on September 19th at their 5504 55th Street location. The event sees 10 cents from every litre of fuel sold, along with $1 from every coffee and Big Cool slushie, donated to the organization, which supports victims of crime and tragedy that happen in Cold Lake and surrounding areas.

“In 2022, Co-op members and customers across Western Canada raised more than $650,000 for 175 local organizations and causes – all in a single day!” says the Lakeland Co-op. “Since its launch in 2017, more than $3 million dollars raised through Fuel Good Day have gone to over 700 local organizations, supporting the communities they serve.”

Purchases of any grades of gasoline and diesel will support the group. The Lakeland Co-op says other bonuses for patrons that day will include a chance at prizes with a fill-up, free hot dogs and hamburgers between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. with a minimum 30-litre fill, and the Cold Lake Cruisers and RCMP showing off some vehicles throughout the day.

Cold Lake Victim Services was previously the benefactor of the Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign, which netted them a $28,000 donation. CLVS Program Manager Dave Zimmerman said that money was being used for equipment and training for his staff.

The preceding article is part of a paid partnership between The Courier News and Cold Lake Victim Services (CLVS)