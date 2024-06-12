Full Throttle Festival and After Burner Concert to Light Up Cold Lake and Bonnyville on Air Show Weekend

Guests say hello to an entertainer at the 2022 Full Throttle Festival in Cold Lake – File Photo

As the Cold Lake Air Show gears up for its 2024 edition, residents and visitors alike are in for an unforgettable experience with two vibrant celebrations: the Full Throttle Festival in Cold Lake and the After Burner Concert in nearby Bonnyville. Both events promise a thrilling combination of live music and family-friendly entertainment, making this a must-attend weekend for all ages!



Full Throttle Festival: A High-Energy Celebration in Cold Lake

On July 19th, the Full-Throttle Festival will transform downtown Cold Lake into a hub of excitement. Starting at 4 PM, guests can take in an impressive lineup of live music acts, a beer garden to provide a relaxing spot to enjoy a cold beverage, and a plethora of activities including bouncy castles, an arcade, roving entertainers and more!



At 8 PM, join headliner Blackjack Billy, as this good-time, party-down rockin’ country music takes the stage! You may even see a CF-18 Hornet fly past and say hello!



Hosted by the City of Cold Lake, this event is free to attend.



After Burner Festival: Bonnyville’s Night of Fun



Just a short drive down Highway 28 from Cold Lake, Bonnyville will host the After Burner Concert on July 20th at the Bonnyville and District Centennial Centre. Presented by the Town of Bonnyville, this event begins at 5 PM and will feature the community come alive with music, food and more!



At 8 PM, the audience will welcome to the stage Canadian rock singer Sass Jordan! Jordan has received multiple Juno nominations and at one time served as the Honorary Colonel for 417 Combat Support Squadron (417 CSS) at 4 Wing in Cold Lake!



This free event will also feature a delicious barbecue, bouncy castles and a beer garden.



Whether you’re an aviation diehard or simply looking for a good time with family and friends, the Full Throttle Festival and After Burner Concert offer something for everyone. Mark your calendars for July 19th and 20th and get ready to experience the best of Cold Lake and Bonnyville!



Join us and experience the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show live, on July 20th and 21st at 4 Wing!



Secure your spot today by purchasing tickets at the official Cold Lake Air Show website.



The Cold Lake Air Show is pleased to be in partnership with our Entertainment Sponsor, The Town of Bonnyville!







The preceding text is a paid endorsement for the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show.