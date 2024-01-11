Get Ready for Fun: 4 Wing PSP Prepares to Kick Off RecSpo on January 15th

The first ever RecSpo is set to kick off at CFB Cold Lake on January 15th – Poster from 4 Wing PSP

The 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Community Recreation team is gearing up for RecSpo.

The week-long extravaganza is set to showcase the myriad of activities, groups, and teams available to the military community in Cold Lake, starting on January 15th. 4 Wing PSP Community Recreation Coordinator Laura Allen says the event will be an excellent way for her team to highlight the diverse recreational opportunities available at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake.

“Recreation is for everyone! We want to showcase all that we have available for people daily. Throughout this event, we will be providing trial classes for people to come out and try something for free, hoping to encourage people to try something new and hopefully find a new hobby or learn a new skill.”

“There will be programming for every age put on throughout the week. We will be highlighting the clubs we have on base to promote what they offer and hopefully increase their memberships.”

This is the very first time that RecSpo has been hosted at the base. Attendees will have a wide array of options to choose from during the week-long exhibition.

“In total, there will be 12 different recreation programs showcased throughout the week, as well as open houses at 3 of our PSP Clubs,” explains 4 Wing PSP Community Recreation Supervisor Morgan Wild. “We are also showcasing the Fitness & Sports programs, including 8 different drop-in sports and 8 different drop-in fitness classes!”

RecSpo will take place at a variety of locations around CFB Cold Lake, including the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre and Mackenzie Arts and Community Centre. It is free to attend for anyone who has a Community Card. Allen says obtaining the card is a simple process.

“A card can be obtained by going to the Welcome Desk at the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre, signing up for a Book King account and getting their photo taken for their card. A community card is an access card an individual receives when creating a Book King account. This access card is connected to their account, where they can scan the card upon entry to the facility and their membership shows up on our system. An individual can have a community card without getting a membership to the facility.”

More information about RecSpo, including a complete schedule of events, is available on the CFMWS website. 4 Wing PSP thanks the event sponsor, Cenovus Energy!