International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia 2025

May 17th, the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia (IDAHOBIT) is a day to reflect, to honour, and to reaffirm our commitment—to equity, to dignity, and to the continued fight against discrimination in all its forms. It’s a day that speaks to the heart of who we are as a Defence Team: a united force, strengthened by our diversity, and committed to creating an environment where all our members—military and civilian—can serve with pride, safety, and respect. A place in which Canadians can see themselves.

As Champions, we reflect with a deep sense of gratitude. Gratitude for the courage of those who paved the way before us—especially the survivors of the LGBT Purge. These individuals faced injustice, rejection, and career-ending consequences simply for being who they are. Yet despite the pain, many of them chose to share their stories, to speak truth to power, and to push for change. We owe them not only our recognition, but our continued resolve to insist that such injustices are never repeated. Their bravery in retelling a painful part of their past and sharing the unimaginable harms caused to them has laid the foundation for the hard-fought gains we see today—greater inclusion, evolving policies, and a growing culture of dignity and respect.

Progress is not linear. We must continue to work deliberately to maintain the progress we have achieved and take steps towards lasting inclusion.

All members of the Two-Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and additional sexually and gender-diverse identities (2SLGBTQI+) communities continue to face discrimination, hate, and violence, making this day not only a moment of reflection, but also a call to action. We must work together to eliminate misunderstandings and microaggressions.

As leaders, mentors, colleagues and friends within the Defence Team, each of us are positioned to be allies—not just in words, but in meaningful actions. Allyship means standing up when it’s uncomfortable, listening with empathy, challenging bias when we see it, and ensuring our workplaces and our teams are inclusive and supportive. It’s about creating a culture where everyone, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression, feels seen, heard, and valued.

Being an ally isn’t a title—it’s a responsibility. And it’s one that aligns deeply with our core values: integrity, loyalty, courage, and excellence. Because when every member of our team can bring their whole selves to work without fear, our entire institution is stronger, more resilient, and more effective.

Let’s honour those who came before us by carrying their legacy forward. Let’s protect what has been earned through sacrifice and advocacy. And let’s commit to being the kind of team where no one has to choose between their identity and their service – and let us continue this important work, together.

Lara Rooke and Brigadier-General James Hawthorne

2SLGBTQI+ Defence Team Champions