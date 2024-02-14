Kindness, the gift that keeps on giving

Stock Photo

Did you know, in Canada, the third week of February is known as “Kindness Week”

There is even an Act. The bill was enacted on June 3, 2021, making Canada the first country in the world to pass such legislation. The purpose of this week is to improve the health and well-being of Canadians by encouraging “acts of kindness, volunteering, and charitable giving.”

There are many Canadians and charities in need of support, and there are valuable ways to help beyond opening pocketbooks:

Lend a helping hand. We all have skills which can support others. A neighbour may need help with a yard chore, or perhaps we can lean into a hobby in order to donate something handmade.

Volunteer your time. Community organizations need volunteers to ensure they can offer their services.

Share what you have. Donating quality clothing or household items no longer being used is a great way to support others.

Support a work event or cause. There are ways to support the Defence Team and show initiative, from participating in the National Defence Workplace Charitable Campaign, to planning a social or learning event for your unit/team.

Show compassion for yourself and others. Thinking of others' well-being and happiness starts with taking care of ourselves. Exercise self-care so that you can be there for others. Encourage others to do the same.

Just smile. Smiles can be contagious and elevate the mood; you never know who needs one.

Showing kindness can lead to:

Reduced stress levels, lowered levels of stress hormones and elevated endorphins, which can improve immune system function;

A boost in neurochemicals having a calming, anti-stress effect;

A rise in hormones protective to our cardiovascular system;

Improved mood, self-esteem and happiness; and

Setting an example for others to follow.

Each of us has a unique capacity to make change by spreading kindness. Acts of kindness are contagious and can lead to making new friends and fond memories and learning new things. Choose kindness and witness the positive impact it has on yourself and those around you.