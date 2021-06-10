Live Music coming to Elk Point July 10

Featuring Canadian country star Aaron Pritchett as a special guest

Elk Point, AB: 2nd Chance Trail Ride Society is hosting ‘Tunes and Tailgates’ Drive-In Concert July 10, 2021 in Elk Point to raise funds to continue supporting transplant patients through their journey.

The event will include performances by Aaron Pritchett, Ray Mussell of “Paradise Motel”, Cross Parallel, a dynamic musical duo from B.C. consisting of Jordan Pritchett and Alberta born-and-bred Danielle Marie King. As well, the evening will include a performance by rising star and fellow Albertan, Chantelle Mussell.

Pritchett and Mussell, will perform a song entitled “Still, You Breathe”, a tune about organ donation. “Still, You Breathe” was inspired by 2nd Chance Trail Ride Society founder Morris Irvine and the song was released on April 7 in support of Green Shirt Day to help increase awareness across Canada.

All proceeds from the drive-in concert will support the 2nd Chance Trail Ride Society and their mission to raise awareness and continue supporting transplant patients through their journey.