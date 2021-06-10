Live Music coming to Elk Point July 10

Featuring Canadian country star Aaron Pritchett as a special guest
Elk Point, AB: 2nd Chance Trail Ride Society is hosting ‘Tunes and Tailgates’ Drive-In Concert July 10, 2021 in Elk Point to raise funds to continue supporting transplant patients through their journey.
The event will include performances by Aaron Pritchett, Ray Mussell of “Paradise Motel”, Cross Parallel, a dynamic musical duo from B.C. consisting of Jordan Pritchett and Alberta born-and-bred Danielle Marie King. As well, the evening will include a performance by rising star and fellow Albertan, Chantelle Mussell.
Pritchett and Mussell, will perform a song entitled “Still, You Breathe”, a tune about organ donation. “Still, You Breathe” was inspired by 2nd Chance Trail Ride Society founder Morris Irvine and the song was released on April 7 in support of Green Shirt Day to help increase awareness across Canada.
All proceeds from the drive-in concert will support the 2nd Chance Trail Ride Society and their mission to raise awareness and continue supporting transplant patients through their journey.
Guests can bring as many people as their car has seat belts and either watch from the car or sit in a lawn chair in front of the car to enjoy the show.Organizers have worked alongside Alberta Health Services and Health Canada to ensure that all health guidelines and safety measures for proper social distancing are in place and adhered to for the safety of all concert guests, performers, staff, and volunteers.
Tickets are on sale at www.2ndCTR.comhttps://2ndctr.
50/50 Raffle and Food Trucks will be available.
Tunes and Tailgates Baseball style jersey tees are available for pre-order and can be picked up at the show.
We look forward to seeing you in July. Until then, stay safe and healthy!