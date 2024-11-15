Make a Splash: Join the Lifeguard Team at the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre!

A PSP Lifeguard at the Aquatics Centre inside the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre – File Image

If you’re looking for a rewarding job that’s all about teamwork, skill-building, and helping others, consider joining the 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Aquatics team as a lifeguard at the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre! We spoke with Aquatics Supervisor Hannah Pelchat to find out what makes working here so special—and why it might be the perfect job for you.

Hannah described the main role of a lifeguard as “ensuring the safety of all pool patrons.” She explained, “This includes enforcing rules and regulations, maintaining open communication with both the public and team members, and overseeing the safe use of pool equipment. Our mission as lifeguards is to prevent aquatic emergencies, but if incidents occur, lifeguards are thoroughly trained to respond effectively and provide necessary follow-up care.” Lifeguards also handle daily opening and closing duties, like safety checks and ensuring the aquatic center is clean and welcoming.

In terms of qualifications, there are roles for both Junior Lifeguards and fully certified Lifeguards. “Qualifications vary depending on the position applied for,” Hannah shared. “Junior Lifeguards must hold a Bronze Cross certificate and an Intermediate First Aid certificate. Some Junior Lifeguards also instruct swimming lessons, which requires a Swim Instructor certificate. Lifeguards must hold a National Lifeguard – Pool certificate and an Intermediate First Aid certificate. Swim Instructor/Lifeguards must hold a National Lifeguard – Pool certificate, Swim Instructor certificate, and an Intermediate First Aid certificate.” Beyond these basics, many team members even earn their Lifesaving Instructor certificate, which allows them to teach Bronze Medals courses.

“A typical shift varies depending on the time of day and may include a range of responsibilities,” Hannah noted. “Opening duties involve checking First Aid kits, spinal boards, the diving board, and waterslide, removing the pool vacuum, and setting up for the day’s activities. Closing duties include tidying the aquatic center, rinsing the pool deck, and placing the vacuum back in the pool. Throughout the shift, team members may guard during different swim types—such as lane swim, parent & tot swim, public swim, Marlins Swim Club—or even instruct swimming lessons.” The range of activities means lifeguards have a diverse day-to-day experience that goes beyond just pool monitoring.

Lifeguarding at the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre offers unique benefits, as well. “Lifeguarding with PSP is rewarding because it is a great job opportunity with so much potential in life,” said Hannah. “It provides a healthy, positive environment that promotes physical activity and opens doors to future career opportunities, even beyond high school. We offer excellent professional development, flexible hours, and the chance to be part of a supportive, close-knit team (with a pretty great boss, too!)”

The team also has lots of opportunities for growth, with many lifeguards advancing from Junior Lifeguard roles to full Lifeguards or even Swim Instructors. “Our team members have numerous opportunities to grow beyond their initial roles,” Hannah explained. “We offer training for Junior Lifeguards to become Lifeguards and for Lifeguards to advance into Swim Instructors, with most of our training provided in-house to allow for flexible scheduling that fits the team’s needs. I can personally speak to the growth potential here. I started as a Junior Lifeguard and Swim Instructor, and through commitment, growth, and a strong passion for aquatics, I have advanced to my current role as Aquatics Supervisor!”

If you’re interested in a job where you’ll gain valuable skills, make an impact in the community, and be part of a supportive team, consider applying to become a lifeguard at the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre.