Making history with the Women and Gender-Diverse Physical Fitness and Wellness Program

Three CAF members, including Lieutenant-General M.H.L Bourgon, Commander, Military Personnel Command on the right, utilizing the PSP facilities and motivating each other – Supplied Photo

To mark Women’s History Month, Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS) proudly announces the launch of the Women and Gender-Diverse Physical Fitness and Wellness Program, also known as the Women’s Wellness (WW) program. This trailblazing initiative, spearheaded by Personnel Support Programs (PSP) a Division of CFMWS, provides specialized fitness and wellness programs for women in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and is inclusive of gender-diverse members who may also benefit.

The WW program will focus on the different stages of a woman’s career within the CAF, providing tailored support in:

Physical readiness: Supporting with occupational and operational training preparation, including Pre-Basic Military Training.

Injury prevention: Reducing susceptibility to musculoskeletal injuries.

Life stage support: Assisting CAF members during pregnancy and postpartum.

Lifelong wellness: Addressing aging and gender-specific stages like menopause and osteoporosis prevention.

The various phases of the program will be rolled out over the next three years, beginning with the Prenatal and Postpartum Program (PNP3), which launched nationally in September across bases and wings in Canada. This cornerstone initiative marks a historic achievement for CFMWS in advancing women’s wellness and fitness support for CAF members.

To enhance accessibility, the PSP team has improved infant access to CAF fitness and sports facilities to support class participation and reduce barriers for PNP3 participants: group classes and community support to foster an inclusive environment for sharing experiences and receiving guidance. Additionally, PSP staff are offered ongoing professional development opportunities to better support the training needs of women in the CAF. A longitudinal study of the PNP3 program is also underway to track and enhance outcomes, ensuring the program evolves to meet members’ needs. Moving forward, the focus will be on developing a holistic menopause component to the program to provide comprehensive wellness support for this career stage.

“I am very excited about this new initiative that reflects the CAF’s unwavering commitment to increasing the representation of women and expanding responsive wellness services and fitness programs,” said Lieutenant-General M.H.L Bourgon, Commander, Military Personnel Command. “We take pride in the proportion of women and gender-diverse members in the CAF and together, we will continue to break down barriers and ensure comprehensive support for all our members at every stage of their career.”

Join us in celebrating this historic milestone during Women’s History Month by visiting CFMWS.ca/WomensWellness and following us on social media. Celebrate the launch of the WW program, share your experiences, and help create a more inclusive and supportive environment for all.