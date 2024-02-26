Medley of Memories: Rhonda McDougall

199 Cedar Crescent. Over the years friends — Glora Bond, Jackie Daigle, Donna Peever, David McKittrick, Paulette Clark, Pauline Maillet, Marilyn Atkinson, Bob Lavoie …. and many others. New siding on the house, roof shingles, too. Outside doors. Windows. I wonder if the inside had been upgraded too – Supplied Photos



Medley of Memories is a captivating feature that invites you to delve into the rich tapestry of Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake’s legacy. From military personnel to civilian residents, Medley of Memories weaves together a mosaic of experiences. Immerse yourself in these tales as we celebrate the 70-year history of this iconic Canadian military institution through the heartfelt narratives of those who have left a mark on its legacy.

A snowy morning today …. Time to look back through old photos and even report cards!! (Thanks to my Mom!) Memories came back. And I reread what I’d written about one particular night. Here is a concise version. A true story.

December, 1975. Highway 2. My husband and I were heading home to Calgary after spending Christmas and Boxing Day with my parents, sister and brother in Edmonton. Except for our headlights shining on the pavement there is no light …. Beautiful star-filled skies!!

North of Red Deer. No traffic. We were listening to John Denver’s Country Roads (8-track recording) when our high beams shone briefly on a white car – parked well off the highway but still on the shoulder. Someone needs help!

My husband slowly braked, pulled our van in behind the car. No activity. The driver’s door opened and an attractive middle-aged woman stepped out into the cold, cold air. Their coat collar pulled up … gloved hands held to her neck. My husband asked if we could help.

I stayed in the front passenger seat, holding our small Beagle/Terrier cross on my lap. Thinking … Who is this lady? Questions and scenarios ran through my mind but suddenly stopped – in the van’s headlights I saw her face – her smile. It was familiar!! OMG – No way!! Memories cascade … and suddenly stop in 1958. 1959.

Miss Ghiglione? My Grade 4 teacher? I rolled my window down a little to hear her voice once again and something inside told me it was her. Strong. Confident. She told my husband she believed the car battery died. He checked. It had. She thanks him for stopping.

When he opened the side door of the van I turned to watch her climb into the vehicle. She settled comfortably, removed her gloves, and opened the collar of her coat. She relaxed. We smiled. Hello! I’m on my way to Calgary to visit friends. Thank you for stopping.

My husband offered to take her to a gas station not too far ahead – we stop there once in a while because of the delicious pies!!! And because we find the owner to be trustworthy. She agreed to our giving her a ride.

The lady and I exchanged polite comments about the weather and then silence settled. My thoughts were in a tug of war …. Ask her name! No, don’t be silly! You’ll be sorry if you don’t! I took a deep breath, turned back toward her, and asked: Are you, by any chance, Miss Ghiglione?

She was surprised, to say the least. She peered at me. Puzzled. I could almost see question marks and exclamation points flash in her brain! Yes, I am, she replies. Do I know you?

You were my Grade 4 teacher at CFB Cold Lake. Athabasca School. That would have been 1958/59. 17 years ago! All of this info was new to my husband too.

She was still teaching at Athabasca School. She loved teaching and had found a sense of community at the base.

When we arrived at the gas station my husband entered to speak with the owner. Miss Ghiglione and I said our goodbyes. The men came out to the van and she joined them. The owner said he’d take the truck out to haul her car back and install a new battery. In the meantime, she was welcome to wait in the café. She did that.

When she was in the café we pulled out onto Highway 2 again to continue our drive home.

Life brings us experiences. Lessons. How in the world did this unexpected meeting happen? 17 years after she was my teacher! I wish ….

(1) that I’d told her what a wonderful inspiration she had been for me

(2) I’d asked if I could stay in touch with her once in a while

(3) that I had asked if I could hug her.

In September 2016 my husband and I took a day trip back to CFB Cold Lake. My Dad, my sister, and I had done a day trip in about 2000. Oh, so many changes in the 16 years!!!

When we went with Dad “check in” at the Guard Gate was still necessary. The grassy green space wasn’t yet there. Still, many people live on the base.

Memories!!