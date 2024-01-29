Medley of Memories: Russ Murray

Russ Murray made the move to CFB Cold Lake in 1964 with his family and says he can remember the new sounds of his new home clearly.

“I recall when we first moved there from CFB Borden, the sound of those CF-104’s roaring overhead. My dad, Wing Commander R.F. Murray, was stationed in Cold Lake from 1964 to 1967. I believe he was the Base Administration Officer reporting to Group Commander John Buzza.”

“I suppose there are too many stories that aren’t unique to base life aside from having to abide by a 10:00 pm curfew, paying just 25 cents for a movie ticket and accompanying my parents on a “sched run” aboard a C-47 “Dak” to Edmonton. Highlights back then were the airshows, picking blueberries, bareback horse riding using parachute straps as bridles, fishing in Cold Lake and of course the Polar Carnival!”