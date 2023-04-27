MFRCS readies another batch of Canada Day Morale packages

A group photo of Canadian Natural Resources Limited Sponsors and Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members with care packages ready to be sent across the sea to deployed CAF members for Canada Day taken at the Military Family Resource Centre, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on April 18, 2023. From Left to Right: Lieutenant Colonel John-Alec Bossence, Blaine Parker, Floyd Perras, Kim Foisy, Brad Bailey, Tracy Miller, and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) CWO Lee Darling – Photo credit: Corporal Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

Une version française de cet article est à venir

Another batch of 4 Wing Military Family Resource Society (MFRCS) morale packages is soon heading out to deployed Canadian Armed Forces members.

On April 18th, the 4 Wing MFRCS welcomed guests from Canadian Natural for a look around operations at CFB Cold Lake, as well as packing up some of the packages that will be sent to members on deployment.

“23 Canada Day packages will be sent out this year,” explained 4 Wing MFRCS Fund Development Manager Judith Chance.

“Some of the items that deployed members will be getting include flavourful condiment packages, MFRCS stress balls, hackeysacks, a wireless Bluetooth speaker, a keychain flashlight and a new metal reusable straw from our friends at Canadian Natural.”

Blaine Parker, Kim Foisy and Brad Bailey from Canadian Natural joined Lieutenant-Colonel John-Alec Bossence and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer CWO Lee Darling at the MFRC for packing up duties.

“We are so proud of our deployment partnership with Canadian Natural. They’ve been by our side for many years now, and our deployed members and their families appreciate the support they receive from their team.”