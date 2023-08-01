Move More with “Exercise Snacks”

Stock Photo

Fitness is fun! Coming from a fitness instructor, I recognize this is a completely bias statement. That being said, even if you aren’t into fitness, you can always have fun moving more.

With all the summer activities available, the world is your oyster. Hiking, biking, kayaking, swimming, whatever summer activity you enjoy, we encourage you to do more of it! Even adding a little bit more movement into your day can have a substantial impact on both your physical and mental health.

Think of ways you can take breaks throughout the day to have what I like to call ‘exercise snacks’. Similar to food snacks, these are bite-size morsels of movement incorporated throughout your day or week, to get you moving more. These ‘snacks’ can be made more appealing by engaging more people, such as in a unit challenge, or wellness activities done in the unit throughout the week. It could look like participating in the Wing Commander’s Wellness Challenge and taking a Buddy Break!

Whatever method you choose, your body and your mind will thank you for moving more.