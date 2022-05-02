MP Laila Goodridge visits 4 Wing

Laila Goodridge speaks with 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society Executive Director Floyd Perras during her April 14th visit- Photo by Mike Marshall

Fort McMurray- Cold Lake Member of Parliament (MP) Laila Goodridge stopped by 4 Wing recently.

The federal government representative for the region was at CFB Cold Lake on April 14th, taking a tour of the operations with an entourage that included Wing Command staff and meeting different members of the 4 Wing community.

“We hosted MP Laila Goodridge on 14 April as our first official opportunity to showcase the exceptional members and missions of 4 Wing Cold Lake. Despite her very busy schedule, MP Goodridge committed a full day to the visit noting throughout that she was fully dedicated to the members and families of the Canadian Armed Forces,” explained 4 Wing Commander Col Dave Moar.

“MP Goodridge toured CF188 Hornet maintenance and flying operations, 417 Combat Support Squadron, 10 Field Technical Training Squadron, the Military Family Resource Centre, and 22 Health Services Centre. The tour was a very comprehensive orientation to our strengths and challenges at 4 Wing, with a focus on our amazing people and families. We look forward to our next opportunity to host her.”

Goodridge was elected to the riding of Fort McMurray- Cold Lake in August of 2021. Before that, she had served as a provincial Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the riding of Fort McMurray – Conklin since 2018.

“As the local MP for the area, I wanted to get a better understanding of how I could use my position to advocate for this incredibly important Air Force base. I was so grateful for Wing Commander David Moar’s generosity of time and knowledge to help me see so many different aspects of the Wing,” says Goodridge.

She says highlights of her visit include getting a chance to talk with the members and staff that get the job done around 4 Wing.

“Meeting the amazing women and men of 4 Wing and hearing them share their passion for service. Seeing an CF-18 up close and sitting in the cockpit was pretty amazing, as was seeing aircraft taking off from the catwalk of the air traffic control tower. The entire visit was truly a highlight, and I can’t wait to come back!”

She also says the visit serves a purpose as a way to advocate for the area when she is working in the House of Commons

“It will help me better advocate for the needs of those in the Canadian Armed Forces and specifically the needs of those stationed at 4 Wing. I look forward to having a continued dialogue to ensure that your voices are heard loud and clear in Ottawa.”