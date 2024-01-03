NCM’s take 6-2 victory in Holiday matchup versus Officers

(Back row, from left:) City of Cold Lake Mayor Craig Copeland, Sheldon Tuttosi and Brad Williamson of Cenovus Energy, 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer Dipen Mistry, and Todd Phillips of Inter Pipeline. (Front row, from left:) 4 Wing Commander Colonel Dave Turenne, representing the Officer’s team, Cenovus representative Sarah Chileen, and Master Warrant Officer Chris Downey, representing the Non-Commissioned Member (NCM) team face-off at the 2023 Holiday Officer versus NCM Hockey Game inside the Colonel J.J Parr Sports Centre at CFB Cold Lake on December 20th – Photo by Janae Wandler / The Courier News

In a continuing tradition for many years, the 2023 Officer versus NCM Hockey Game faced off at CFB Cold Lake before the holiday break. The 60 minutes of holiday hockey saw the NCM team skate to a 6 to 2 victory on December 20th.

This marked the 37th edition of this friendly competition for the holiday season.

The action started with a puck drop featuring a variety of representatives, including the Mayor of Cold Lake Craig Copeland, Sheldon Tuttosi and Brad Williamson, Sarah Chileen of Cenovus Energy and Inter Pipeline representative Todd Phillips. 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) sent a special thank you to both Cenovus Energy and Inter Pipeline, as their support and in-ice logo sponsorship makes possible many of the events PSP conducts.

Keep watching the Courier News for more photos from the game!