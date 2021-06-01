New Chaplain General for the Canadian Armed Forces

Brigadier-General Guy Bélisle was appointed Chaplain General May 31, 2021 in a virtual ceremony presided over by Lieutenant-General Wayne Eyre, Acting Chief of the Defence Staff.

As the Chaplain General, Brig.-Gen. Bélisle assumes responsibility for supporting the religious and spiritual needs of Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members and their families from the outgoing Chaplain General, Major-General Guy Chapdelaine.

Brig.-Gen. Bélisle says, “I am proud and honoured to be appointed Chaplain General for the Canadian Armed Forces. I look forward to leading a team of chaplains who can provide religious and spiritual support, and guidance, in these most challenging of times to CAF members and their families.”

Commenting on his time spent as Chaplain General, Maj-Gen Guy Chapdelaine states, “The last six years as Chaplain General have been a rewarding experience, leading a team of chaplains and staff who have provided such crucial spiritual support and guidance to Canadian Armed Forces members. After working directly with Brigadier-General Bélisle these last three years, I have been impressed by his commitment to our chaplains on the ground, and his efforts to ensure they have the information and tools necessary to be effective. I am confident he will be successful in his new role as leader of the Royal Canadian Chaplain Service.”

“I am proud to oversee the installation of Brigadier-General Bélisle as Chaplain General. Canadian Armed Forces Chaplains are integral to the wellbeing of our members, by providing them spiritual support, and working with leadership, when needed, on matters that require attention in a multi-faith framework. Padre Bélisle is well suited to oversee this important work and to lead the Royal Canadian Chaplain Service. Major-General Guy Chapdelaine, thank you for your service to Canada.”

Lt.-Gen. Wayne Eyre, Acting Chief of the Defence Staff

Quick Facts

• Brig.-Gen. Bélisle joined the CAF in 1986 as an infantry officer with the Royal 22e Régiment.

• In 1988, Brig.-Gen. Bélisle was posted to 2nd Battalion, Royal 22e Régiment in Quebec City, followed by a posting to 1st Battalion, Royal 22e Régiment, which was stationed in Germany at the time. He completed an overseas operational mission with that unit as the first CAF unit deployed to Bosnia-Herzegovina in 1992.

• Brig.-Gen. Bélisle later transferred to the Royal Canadian Chaplain Service and studied at St. Paul University in Ottawa from 1998 to 2004, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in theology.

• In 2004, Brig.-Gen. Bélisle was posted to Valcartier as unit chaplain at Land Force Quebec Area Training Centre and The 12ᵉ Régiment blindé du Canada. He was then posted to St-Jean, where he served at the Canadian Forces Recruit and Leadership School for two years. He later returned to Valcartier as brigade chaplain, deploying to Haiti in 2010 after the earthquake, and to Afghanistan in 2010-2011 on the last combat mission.

• From July 2018 to present, Brig.-Gen Bélisle served as the Director of Chaplain Services at the Chaplain General Office.

• After 42 years of service, Maj.-Gen Chapdelaine will be retiring from the CAF.