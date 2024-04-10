April 11, 2024
Subscribe to Newsletter
Submit an Article
The Courier
BREAKING NEWS:
Photo Gallery: Cold Lake Air Force Museum’s RCAF Centennial Open HouseNavigating Your New Adventure: Welcome to CFB Cold LakeNight Flying for 4 Wing Cold Lake starting on April 8thCold Lake Air Force Museum’s Open House to Spotlight 100 Years of RCAF AchievementsBeyond the Horizon: 42 Radar Squadron’s New System Signals a Bright Future at 70th Anniversary

Photo Gallery: Cold Lake Air Force Museum’s RCAF Centennial Open House

by | Apr 10, 2024 | Featured News, Local News, RCAF 100

Air Cadets examine an aircraft outside the Cold Lake Museums during the RCAF Centennial Open House, hosted on April 6th – All photos by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

The Cold Lake Air Force Museum hosted guests for a celebration of the RCAF Centennial on April 6th.

Canadian Armed Forces members pose during the RCAF Centennial Open House at the Cold Lake Air Force Museum on April 6th.

New displays at the Cold Lake Air Force Museum feature a wide range of information about the RCAF throughout the years

Artist Jim Belliveau poses under a model of a cruise missile at the RCAF Centennial Open House

A new display discusses Aerospace Engineering Test Establishment (AETE) at the Cold Lake Air Force Museum

Displays present information throughout the years on the RCAF during the Centennial Open House at the Cold Lake Air Force Museum on April 6th.

Canadian Armed Forces members took questions and talked recruiting at the RCAF Centennial Open House at the Cold Lake Air Force Museum on April 6th.

Guests enjoy the RCAF Centennial Open House at the Cold Lake Air Force Museum on April 6th.

Guests examine a radar display at the Cold Lake Airforce Museum during the RCAF Centennial Open House.

Share via
Facebook
X (Twitter)
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied