Photo Gallery: Cold Lake Air Force Museum’s RCAF Centennial Open House

Air Cadets examine an aircraft outside the Cold Lake Museums during the RCAF Centennial Open House, hosted on April 6th – All photos by Mike Marshall / The Courier News
The Cold Lake Air Force Museum hosted guests for a celebration of the RCAF Centennial on April 6th.
Canadian Armed Forces members pose during the RCAF Centennial Open House at the Cold Lake Air Force Museum on April 6th.
New displays at the Cold Lake Air Force Museum feature a wide range of information about the RCAF throughout the years
Artist Jim Belliveau poses under a model of a cruise missile at the RCAF Centennial Open House
A new display discusses Aerospace Engineering Test Establishment (AETE) at the Cold Lake Air Force Museum
Displays present information throughout the years on the RCAF during the Centennial Open House at the Cold Lake Air Force Museum on April 6th.
Canadian Armed Forces members took questions and talked recruiting at the RCAF Centennial Open House at the Cold Lake Air Force Museum on April 6th.
Guests enjoy the RCAF Centennial Open House at the Cold Lake Air Force Museum on April 6th.
Guests examine a radar display at the Cold Lake Airforce Museum during the RCAF Centennial Open House.