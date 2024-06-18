Photo Gallery: Raising of the Pride Flag at CFB Cold Lake

CFB Cold Lake members prepare to raise the Pride Flag in front of Building 1 on June 13th, in conjunction with Pride Week at the base – All photos by Mike Marshall / The Courier News
Major Marc Raven addresses members at the raising of the Pride Flag ceremony at CFB Cold Lake on June 13th.
4 Wing Commander, Colonel Dave Turenne, addresses members during the raising of the Pride Flag ceremony at CFB Cold Lake on June 13th.
CFB Cold Lake members prepare to raise the Pride Flag in front of Building 1 on June 13th, in conjunction with Pride Week at the base
The Pride Flag is fully raised and flying at CFB Cold Lake.
Members attend the raising of the Pride Flag ceremony at CFB Cold Lake on June 13th.