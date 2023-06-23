Royal Canadian Air Force members recovered from CH-147F Chinook helicopter crash identified

Version française ici

Following the official identification by the Coroner, and in accordance with the wishes of their families, the Royal Canadian Air Force is releasing the names of the two air crew members killed in the CH-147F Chinook crash on June 20, 2023, near Garrison Petawawa, Ontario. The two deceased members are:

Captain David Domagala

Captain Marc Larouche

Captain David Domagala, 32, originally of Woodstock, Ontario, served in the Canadian Army Reserve before applying to become a pilot. After graduating from the Royal Military College, he completed pilot training and was posted to 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron in 2019. He deployed as a liaison officer on Operation CALUMET in Egypt, for which he received a Commander Commendation from Canadian Joint Operations Command. He commenced his training on the CH-147F Chinook upon redeployment.

Captain Marc Larouche, 53, originally of Amos, Quebec, earned a private pilot’s license before joining the Royal Canadian Air Force as a pilot. After attaining his pilot’s wings in 1993, he served with several squadrons, flying the CH-135 Twin Huey, CH-146 Griffon and CH-147F Chinook helicopters. He deployed internationally on Operation DELIVERANCE in Somalia and domestically on Operation PODIUM in British Columbia.

As we grieve, the Royal Canadian Air Force asks the media and public to respect the privacy of the families of the fallen.

The investigation by the Royal Canadian Air Force’s Directorate of Flight Safety remains ongoing.

Please find a statement from the family of Capt Larouche:

“It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved husband, Capt Marc Larouche. He was a father, a son, a brother, a friend…. Above all he was a mentor. “He’s been a pilot since 1993 and since has become a revered instructor. It comforts all of us to know that he left doing what he loved most. “He leaves behind to grieve his three sons Maxim, Guillaume and Marc-Antoine, his parents Janine and Alain, his sister Christine and his closest brothers in arms. May you rest in peace Marc. “You are loved.” Annie