Step Into Winter: CFB Cold Lake ready for another Winter Walk Day

Participants during Winter Walk Day in 2023 – File Photo

Participants at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake will be taking in some Alberta winter ambience at Winter Walk Day, coming up on February 7th. Walkers can join some members of Personnel Support Programs (PSP) at noon as they take a stroll in support of the Alberta government initiative.

“All Colonel JJ Parr Sports Centre users are welcome to join us!” explains Fitness Coordinator Hannah Penn. “Remember to bring your community card to scan in, just like any other fitness class!”

“We’ll be doing an out and back on the Millennium Trail Many folks only “hit the trail” in the warmer months, it’s also used in the winter too!”

The weather is shaping up to cooperate, as forecasters are calling for only -3 under cloudy skies for the day of the walk. Penn says getting up and outside during the winter season in Alberta is important for both physical and mental well-being.

“Chilly temperatures and snowy conditions don’t mean we have to spend all our time indoors – the winter can be a fun time to bundle up and get outside, appreciating how beautiful nature can be in this season. Walking outdoors has many physical and mental health benefits. Taking this active, outdoor break in your day may even boost your afternoon productivity! ”

“We love getting to know our community better as well, so don’t be a stranger, come take a walk with us!”

Shape Alberta says more than 800 organizations and 100,000 Albertans took part in Winter Walk Day last year.



