Successful CAF Sports Day held at 4 Wing

CAF members participating in the unit wellness walk at 4 Wing’s CAF Sports Day, held on October 21st – All photos by Mike Marshall / The Courier News
Organizers of the October 21st CAF Sports Day at 4 Wing say the event was a big hit this year. Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Fitness and Sports says 484 members took part in the day, participating in either the volleyball tournament, disc golf, fitness festival, unit wellness walks, hockey tournament, or yoga sessions.
Participants took part in a full afternoon of activity and then enjoyed a chili lunch at the All-Ranks Kitchen, sponsored by Canadian Natural.
The overall winners are as follows:
- Overall Winners of the Wing Commander Cup points participation numbers: 1st place WHQ, 2nd place AETE, 3rd place 10 FTTS
- Hockey: 1st place 10FTTS, 2nd place TEME
- Volleyball: 1st Place 1AMS “Knights”, 2nd place RPOPs “Wooden Wall”
Fitness Festival Winners:
- First Place Winners: Charles-Antoine Martin and Alexandre Sergerie
- Second Place: Tyler Lawrence and Luckas Thompson
- Deadlift Winner: Alexandre Sergerie
Winners also took home gift cards, also sponsored by Canadian Natural, including $200 for first place in volleyball and hockey, $100 for second place, $100 for first place in the Fitness Festival, $50 for second place, and $50 for the Deadlift winner.
Several competitions also picked up a $50 prize for entering a draw during the events, including:
Wellness Walk:
Lindsay Blanchette
Darlene Donovan
Emily Fisher
Vince Poirier
Cory Bernier
Moreira Rocha
Disc Golf:
Yukun Jia
Craig Reynolds
Amber Ste Marie
Eric Myers
Hollyanna Beebe
Gustine Alger
Yoga:
Tyler Venables
Caryn Chernick
Melissa Gilbert
Alicia Couet
“I would like to thank everyone for their contributions in making this day a meaningful and memorable event,” says 4 Wing PSP Fitness and Sports Manager Tammy Buchanan.
“A/W Comd LCol Gagnon and A/WCWO Lucas for their participation in the opening ceremonies and the unveiling of the CAF Hall of Fame interactive display. Our sponsor, Canadian Natural – special thanks to their reps Brad Bailey and Warren Hobart, who joined in on several activities throughout the day, WO Beyries and the 4 Wing Band for joining us at the opening ceremonies; CANEX and SISIP for their presentation of $168,000 to 4 Wing Cold Lake, MCpl Jesso and the All-Ranks Kitchen staff for preparing a yummy chili lunch, Cpl Mitchell at 10FTTS Imaging and Mike Marshall from the Courier for capturing special moments throughout the day, 22CFHSC for joining us at Col JJ Parr Sports Centre with their “pop-up” vaccination clinic.”
“Thanks to all the members that participated in the sports to enhance their physical, mental, and social well-being, and the amazing and hardworking PSP staff and volunteers as they planned, organized, coordinated, and jumped through hoops to make this event happen!”