November 3, 2022

Successful CAF Sports Day held at 4 Wing

by | Nov 3, 2022 | Featured News, Local News

CAF members participating in the unit wellness walk at 4 Wing’s CAF Sports Day, held on October 21st – All photos by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

Organizers of the October 21st CAF Sports Day at 4 Wing say the event was a big hit this year.  Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Fitness and Sports says 484 members took part in the day, participating in either the volleyball tournament, disc golf, fitness festival, unit wellness walks, hockey tournament, or yoga sessions.

Participants took part in a full afternoon of activity and then enjoyed a chili lunch at the All-Ranks Kitchen, sponsored by Canadian Natural.

The overall winners are as follows:

  • Overall Winners of the Wing Commander Cup points participation numbers: 1st place WHQ, 2nd place AETE, 3rd place 10 FTTS
  • Hockey: 1st place 10FTTS, 2nd place TEME
  • Volleyball: 1st Place 1AMS “Knights”, 2nd place RPOPs “Wooden Wall”

Fitness Festival Winners:

  • First Place Winners: Charles-Antoine Martin and Alexandre Sergerie
  • Second Place: Tyler Lawrence and Luckas Thompson
  • Deadlift Winner: Alexandre Sergerie

Winners also took home gift cards, also sponsored by Canadian Natural, including $200 for first place in volleyball and hockey, $100 for second place, $100 for first place in the Fitness Festival, $50 for second place, and $50 for the Deadlift winner.

Several competitions also picked up a $50 prize for entering a draw during the events, including:

Wellness Walk:

Lindsay Blanchette

Darlene Donovan

Emily Fisher

Vince Poirier

Cory Bernier

Moreira Rocha

Disc Golf:

Yukun Jia

Craig Reynolds

Amber Ste Marie

Eric Myers

Hollyanna Beebe

Gustine Alger

Yoga:

Tyler Venables

Caryn Chernick

Melissa Gilbert

Alicia Couet

“I would like to thank everyone for their contributions in making this day a meaningful and memorable event,” says 4 Wing PSP Fitness and Sports Manager Tammy Buchanan.

“A/W Comd LCol Gagnon and A/WCWO Lucas for their participation in the opening ceremonies and the unveiling of the CAF Hall of Fame interactive display. Our sponsor, Canadian Natural – special thanks to their reps Brad Bailey and Warren Hobart, who joined in on several activities throughout the day, WO Beyries and the 4 Wing Band for joining us at the opening ceremonies; CANEX and SISIP for their presentation of $168,000 to 4 Wing Cold Lake, MCpl Jesso and the All-Ranks Kitchen staff for preparing a yummy chili lunch, Cpl Mitchell at 10FTTS Imaging and Mike Marshall from the Courier for capturing special moments throughout the day, 22CFHSC for joining us at Col JJ Parr Sports Centre with their “pop-up” vaccination clinic.”

“Thanks to all the members that participated in the sports to enhance their physical, mental, and social well-being, and the amazing and hardworking PSP staff and volunteers as they planned, organized, coordinated, and jumped through hoops to make this event happen!”



A hockey player grabs the puck inside the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre



Hockey players wait for a line change on CAF Sports Day



Hockey teams at CAF Sports Day



Volleyball took place inside the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre



A variety of teams taking part in the volleyball competition



A team takes part in the unit wellness walk



Walkers make their way up and down the Martineau hill



Disc golfers take a warm-up break at the fire



A disc golfer “tees off” on CAF Sports Day



Disc Golfers prepare to putt



Yoga returned as an activity on CAF Sports Day



A participant begins a Yoga pose



The fitness festival was a test of physical skill



Onlookers watch the fitness festival inside the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre



The fitness festival inside the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre



Volunteers, including Brad Bailey from Canadian Natural, helped to pack Chili lunches for the members



A chili lunch helped warm up members at CAF Sports Day

