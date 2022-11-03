Successful CAF Sports Day held at 4 Wing

CAF members participating in the unit wellness walk at 4 Wing’s CAF Sports Day, held on October 21st – All photos by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

Organizers of the October 21st CAF Sports Day at 4 Wing say the event was a big hit this year. Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Fitness and Sports says 484 members took part in the day, participating in either the volleyball tournament, disc golf, fitness festival, unit wellness walks, hockey tournament, or yoga sessions.

Participants took part in a full afternoon of activity and then enjoyed a chili lunch at the All-Ranks Kitchen, sponsored by Canadian Natural.

The overall winners are as follows:

Overall Winners of the Wing Commander Cup points participation numbers: 1st place WHQ, 2nd place AETE, 3rd place 10 FTTS

Hockey: 1st place 10FTTS, 2nd place TEME

Volleyball: 1st Place 1AMS “Knights”, 2nd place RPOPs “Wooden Wall”

Fitness Festival Winners:

First Place Winners: Charles-Antoine Martin and Alexandre Sergerie

Second Place: Tyler Lawrence and Luckas Thompson

Deadlift Winner: Alexandre Sergerie

Winners also took home gift cards, also sponsored by Canadian Natural, including $200 for first place in volleyball and hockey, $100 for second place, $100 for first place in the Fitness Festival, $50 for second place, and $50 for the Deadlift winner.

Several competitions also picked up a $50 prize for entering a draw during the events, including:

Wellness Walk:

Lindsay Blanchette

Darlene Donovan

Emily Fisher

Vince Poirier

Cory Bernier

Moreira Rocha

Disc Golf:

Yukun Jia

Craig Reynolds

Amber Ste Marie

Eric Myers

Hollyanna Beebe

Gustine Alger

Yoga:

Tyler Venables

Caryn Chernick

Melissa Gilbert