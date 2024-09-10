Terry Fox Run Returns to Cold Lake on September 15th

Terry Fox on the Marathon of Hope, 1980 – Photo from the Terry Fox Foundation

The annual Terry Fox Run is set to take place in Cold Lake on Sunday, September 15th, offering community members a chance to participate in one of Canada’s most inspiring fundraising events. Registration will begin at 9:00 a.m., followed by the run at 10:00 a.m., starting at the Cold Lake Energy Centre. The event will run until 11:00 a.m., with participants able to choose their own pace.

The Terry Fox Run is more than just a local tradition—it’s a national movement that continues the legacy of a Canadian icon. Terry Fox, a young man diagnosed with bone cancer at the age of 18, became a symbol of hope and resilience when he set out to run across Canada in 1980. His goal was to raise money for cancer research through his “Marathon of Hope,” running the equivalent of a marathon each day despite having one leg amputated due to the disease. Although Fox was forced to end his journey after 143 days and 5,373 kilometers when cancer spread to his lungs, his dream to find a cure for cancer has lived on.

The Terry Fox Foundation, established in his name, has since raised over $850 million worldwide for cancer research. The annual Terry Fox Run, now in its 43rd year, is held across Canada and in over 60 countries. It continues to be a family-friendly event, open to people of all ages and abilities.

Cold Lake residents are encouraged to take part in the event, whether by running, walking, or donating to the cause. Funds raised go directly to cancer research.

For more information and to donate, visit the official Terry Fox Foundation website at Terry Fox Run – Cold Lake.