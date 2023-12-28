The 2023 CAF Imagery Contest Winners!

Military Operations Winner – “Ready to Take Off” – Corporal Connor Bennett – Halifax, NS – Supplied Photo

The 56th Annual Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Imagery Contest announced their winners and this year’s contest saw an amazing 1100 image submissions from across the country!

Submissions were accepted from both professional and amateur photographers that are either service members, family members or even friends of the defence community. Photographs were submitted in the following categories: Military Community Life, Military Operations, and Canadian Pride.

For five decades, the CAF Imagery Contest has been celebrating the talented photographers who capture life in CAF communities from coast to coast to coast. Please remember, as you take photos, keep the Imagery Contest in mind. Family gatherings, scenic vacations, sports tournaments, or special work events…the possibilities are endless!

Missed this year’s contest? Submissions will open again in the Fall of 2024, stay tuned for more details.