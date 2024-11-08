The 2024 Canadian Forces Newspapers Youth Reporter Competition is open for submissions until November 17, 2024.

Supplied Photo

Presenting a unique opportunity for military youth aged 13-18, the 2024 Canadian Forces Newspapers Youth Reporter Competition, sponsored by Natasha’s Wood Foundation, invites you to share your stories and insights through writing. With four categories, including the new Narrative Journeys: Write Your World for creative writing, this contest is your chance to shine. Winners will receive a $1,000 scholarship and mentorship from industry professionals.

Founder and CEO of the Natasha’s Wood Foundation, Fay Maddison, emphasized the significance of fostering youth creativity.

“We are excited to support this competition. Our goal is to provide military youth with a platform to express themselves, develop writing skills, and receive mentorship that could impact their lives.”

Beyond providing funding, the Foundation plays a direct role in nurturing talent. This year, Fay Maddison will mentor the winner of the creative writing category, offering valuable advice before final submissions are made for publication.

Ben Ouellette, Vice President of Personnel Support Programs Operations at CFMWS, also acknowledged the vital role the Foundation plays in making the program a success.

“We are grateful for the Natasha Wood Foundation’s support. This competition encourages creative and journalistic expression and helps build community and resilience among military youth. The stories that emerge each year are a testament to the unique experiences of military families.”

The Natasha’s Wood Foundation, created by Fay Maddison, supports military families by funding programs that build creativity and resilience. It aims to create lasting positive impacts for military youth and their families. Beyond the Youth Reporter Competition, the Foundation is committed to fostering creativity and offering arts, writing, and storytelling opportunities. Fay Maddison, the author and creator of the children’s TV/film animation project Natasha’s Wood, champions the voices of military families in her work.

“Creative writing is all about letting your imagination run free. Do not be afraid to explore new ideas, express your unique voice, and take risks with your storytelling. Every word you write is an opportunity to connect with readers in ways only you can,” says Maddison. “I encourage all teens from the military community to participate in the Youth Reporter Competition, share your stories, and embrace the power of your creativity.”

To enter the 2024 Youth Reporter Competition and learn more about the categories, visit www.cfmws.ca/youthreporter