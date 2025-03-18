The Courier News Through the Decades – The Sixties

As The Courier News continues to celebrate its 70th anniversary, we look back at another transformative era—the 1960s. This decade saw the world gripped by social change, political movements, and technological advancements, all of which had an impact on the Canadian Armed Forces and the Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake community. The Courier News itself experienced a break in publication during the late 1950s, returning in 1967 to once again serve as the voice of CFB Cold Lake.

Life in the 1960s

The 1960s were marked by a dramatic cultural shift, with the rise of the Hippie Generation, civil rights movements, and anti-war protests. Television brought global events into people’s living rooms, from the moon landing in 1969 to the daily coverage of the Vietnam War. Canada, while not directly involved in Vietnam, felt its influence—draft dodgers crossed the border seeking refuge, and the war fueled debates about Canada’s role in global conflicts.

At home, Canada celebrated its 100th birthday in 1967, and Expo 67 in Montreal became a defining moment of national pride. The decade also saw technological progress, with the rise of computer science and automation reshaping industries. It was a time of change, and for CFB Cold Lake, it was a period of growth and renewed engagement.

The Canadian Armed Forces in the ‘60s

The 1960s were a crucial decade for the Canadian military. The Cold War remained a constant backdrop, leading to increased defence measures and technological advancements. Canada’s commitment to NATO continued, with a strong presence in Europe. The unification of the Canadian Army, Royal Canadian Navy, and Royal Canadian Air Force into the single Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) in 1968 was one of the most controversial military reforms in the country’s history. This restructuring aimed to create a more efficient and unified force, but it faced resistance from within the ranks.

For CFB Cold Lake, the 1960s reinforced its status as a vital training ground for fighter pilots. The arrival of the CF-5 Freedom Fighter in 1968 introduced a new era of aircraft capability, solidifying the base’s role as a key player in Canadian air defence.

Headlines from The Courier News in the 1960s

November 22, 1967 – The first edition back after the publishing break. This issue celebrates the grand opening of the Centennial Centre at CFB Cold Lake, a major addition to the base’s infrastructure as part of Canada’s centennial celebrations.



January 24, 1968 – The CAF Reorganization Act is announced. This edition covers the controversial unification of Canada’s military branches into a single force, with mixed reactions from service members.

March 20, 1968 – CFB Cold Lake hosts the annual Polar Carnival. This edition highlights the winter festivities, showcasing events that bring together military families and personnel for competitions, games, and camaraderie.

June 19, 1968 – CFB Cold Lake welcomes the first Canadian Forces Day, featuring displays and flight demonstrations. This event is somewhat a precursor to today’s Cold Lake Air Show, demonstrating Canada’s aerial capabilities and showcasing community support.

November 13, 1968 – The CF-5 Freedom Fighter arrives at CFB Cold Lake. This issue covers the introduction of the new jet, designed to modernize Canada’s air fleet and enhance training at the base.

Stay tuned as we continue our journey through the decades, uncovering the stories and people that have made The Courier News a cherished part of the military community for 70 years.