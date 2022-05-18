The F-22 Raptor Demo Team returns to the Cold Lake Air Show!

The F-22 Demo Team will be at the Cold Lake Air Show on July 16th and 17th – Photo via the F-22 Demo Team/ Facebook

On July 16th and 17th, the skies above CFB Cold Lake will play host to one of the most sophisticated pieces of aviation history ever conceived.

The Cold Lake Air Show is excited to welcome back the F-22 Raptor Demo Team! The team is back in Cold Lake to show off the capabilities and perform precision aerial maneuvers in the world’s premier fifth-generation fighter aircraft.

“The F-22, a critical component of the Global Strike Task Force, is designed to rapidly project air dominance at great distances while defeating threats attempting to deny access to our nation’s Air Force, Army, Navy and Marine Corps. The F-22 cannot be matched by any known or projected fighter aircraft,” explains the F-22 Raptor Demo Team.

Major Joshua Gunderson, call sign “Cabo”, of the United States Air Force (USAF) 1st Fighter Wing from Langley, Virginia will put the aircraft through its paces for the Cold Lake audience. Maj Gunderson is an experienced combat fighter pilot with more than 1700 flying hours in both the F-15C Eagle and F-22 Raptor.

The F-22 Raptor Demo Team visit is a very special and exclusive event for Canadian aviation fans. Their visit to Cold Lake is one of only two that are being planned for Canadian air shows in 2022, with the other stop scheduled for London, Ontario in the fall.

Do not miss your chance to see the F-22 Raptor Demo Team at the Cold Lake Air Show, July 16th and 17th at CFB Cold Lake!

