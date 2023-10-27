The Haunt returns on October 28th

The Haunt returns to CFB Cold Lake, starting on October 28th – Supplied Photo

A spooktacular way to celebrate the Halloween season returns to CFB Cold Lake on October 28th. The Haunt makes its’ return to the Mackenzie Arts and Community Centre (MACC) for ‘Old Hallows Eve’. A memorable experience awaits brave attendees this year, according to Andrea Lorinczy, event director.

“We have 6 different rooms in the maze and all are designed for maximum scare. We do have a ‘magic lantern’ that patrons can bring through to ‘scare away the monsters’. ”

The Haunt has been a part of the community since 2012. As a result of COVID and other factors, Lorinczy says this is the first time the event has been held for a while.

“It is a bit of a comeback for us this year. COVID de-railed us, along with the rest of the world, and then last year we tried to get off the ground, but it all fell through due to tight timelines and space availability. I am hoping for an exemplary turnout this year as we are quite well known and I have had many people confirm we are a go, usually with the phrase ‘My children just loved your show a few years ago!’ ”

The event will be held on Saturday from 5 to 8 PM and again on Sunday. To help keep the scares going in the future, Lorinczy says donations will be accepted at the door.

“Entry is by cash donation with all proceeds going into next year’s show. We do not accept e-transfers, just to keep things easy. I have been using the phrase ‘If you can, please do. If you can’t, that’s okay too!’ ”

The MACC is located north of Kingsway Drive on Hickory Street at 4 Wing.