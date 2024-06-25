The Sexual Misconduct Support and Resource Centre funds 11 new projects through the Community Support for Sexual Misconduct Survivors Grant Program

File Photo

Increasing access to support services across Canada for members of the wider Defence community who have been affected by sexual misconduct is a priority for the Department of National Defence (DND) and the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).

Today, the Sexual Misconduct Support and Resource Centre (SMSRC) announced that its Community Support for Sexual Misconduct Survivors Grant Program recently began funding nine community-based service providers for eleven new projects that will provide the wider Defence community access to more support services. These projects offer supports such as crisis management, counselling services, support groups, and increased access to victim services.

Five of the new projects, three in Manitoba and two in Saskatchewan, are in areas where there had previously been no funding agreements. The six others are in Ontario, British Columbia, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Nova Scotia. The following nine service providers have received funding:

Victoria Sexual Assault Centre

Klinic Community Health

Survivor’s Hope Crisis Centre Inc.

St. John’s Status of Women Council/Women’s Centre

Landing Strong Co-operative

Ottawa Rape Crisis Centre

White Ribbon

Family Services Regina

Saskatoon Sexual Assault and Information Centre

“Through the Community Support for Sexual Misconduct Survivors Grant Program, we are increasing access to support services for survivors of sexual misconduct. This year, funding is being provided to nine community-based providers, including several organizations in provinces that previously did not have funding agreements in place. Expanding access to care across the country is a necessary step towards giving those affected by sexual misconduct the resources they need,” said Bill Blair, Minister of National Defence.

SMSRC developed its Grant Program following requests by those in the wider Defence community affected by sexual misconduct to have access to a broader range of culturally competent, specialized care and support services outside of DND/CAF.