Your Next Outdoor Adventure is Closer Than You Think with the 4 Wing RV Park and Campground

The 4 Wing RV Park and Campsite – File Photo

Did you know there’s a quiet, family-friendly RV park and campground right here at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake? Tucked just across from the old Martineau subdivision and surrounded by beautiful woodlands, the 4 Wing RV Park and Campground has been offering a peaceful retreat to members of the Defence Team since it was established in 2011.

With 15 RV sites and 11 tent sites, the campground is open annually from May through September and is an ideal spot for summer evenings under the stars. Each site is equipped with its own picnic table and fire pit—perfect for roasting marshmallows or sharing stories around the fire (be sure to obey all local fire bans that may be in effect).

The park features a central washroom, garbage disposal, and a spacious covered gazebo with tables and seating—great for group meals, relaxing with a book, or just enjoying the peace and quiet.

All of this comes at a cost of just $15 per night, making it one of the most affordable getaways you’ll find in the area.

Who Can Use It?

The 4 Wing RV Park and Campground is open to:

Currently serving Canadian Forces members, both Regular and Reserve, and their families

Foreign military members serving with the CAF and their families

Veterans and former CAF members who completed basic training and were honourably discharged, along with their families

DND Public Servants, NPF Staff, MFRC Staff, DRDC and DCC Staff, and their families

Currently serving Honorary Colonels and Commanders and their families

Guests not listed above are welcome, but must be sponsored by an authorized member.

How to Book

Booking is easy—just stop by the Welcome Desk at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre during regular business hours to make your reservation. If you have questions or need more details, call 780-840-8000 ext. 690-7823.

Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway, looking for a close-to-home vacation spot, or just want to enjoy some quiet time in nature, the 4 Wing RV Park and Campground is a hidden gem worth checking out.

For a map of the campsite or a complete list of rules, head to the 4 Wing CFMWS website.