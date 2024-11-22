4 Wing Band to Deliver Festive Cheer at Annual Christmas Concert

The 2024 4 Wing Band Christmas Concert Poster – Supplied Photo

The 4 Wing Band is set to spread holiday joy with their annual Christmas concert, taking place at 2 PM on December 8th at the Cold Lake High School Theatre in the Energy Centre. This year’s event promises to be a heartwarming celebration of the season, combining traditional Christmas music with special performances. Admission is free, with donations to the Cold Lake Food Bank warmly encouraged.

Audiences can look forward to a mix of classic holiday tunes and unique features, including a reading of How the Grinch Stole Christmas by 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer Dipen Mistry, accompanied by live music. The concert will also showcase the talents of two vocalists from the band and feature performances by the 4 Wing Pipes and Drums.

“This year’s program is filled with traditional Christmas music and special moments like the musical reading,” explained Warrant Officer Adam Gaw, the 4 Wing Bandmaster. “Having vocalists and the pipes and drums join us will make it even more memorable.”

For the band members, the concert is a meaningful opportunity to connect with the community during the festive season. “The excellent volunteers in the band, both military and civilian, are what make the ensemble so fun to work with,” said WO Gaw, who is experiencing his first Christmas concert as the bandmaster. “I’m really enjoying putting together concert programs and getting out into the community to perform.”

In addition to attending in person, audiences can also enjoy the concert from the comfort of their homes, as the event will be live streamed on The Courier News Facebook page.

Don’t miss this chance to ring in the holidays with the sounds of the 4 Wing Band and their festive ensemble. Whether in person or online, it’s sure to be a concert to remember!