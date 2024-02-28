4 Wing PSP Oilers Bus Trip a Success, Say Organizers



32 people from CFB Cold Lake took in the February 23rd Edmonton Oilers – Minnesota Wild Game – All photos from Morgan Wild, 4 Wing PSP

Military and Defence Team Members from CFB Cold Lake recently headed to the capital city to take in a National Hockey League game, thanks to a Personnel Support Programs bus trip.



On February 23rd, a bus load of 32 people from the base headed to Edmonton to watch the Oilers take on the Minnesota Wild. Although the Oilers lost 4-2, 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Community Recreation Supervisor Morgan Wild says the trip was a fantastic experience all around.



“Attending the Edmonton Oilers Bus Trip was an unforgettable experience filled with excitement and camaraderie. From the moment we boarded the bus to the final buzzer at Rogers Place, every moment was filled with joy and enthusiasm, even though it ended with a loss for the Oilers. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to all the families who joined us on this incredible journey.”