42 Radar Squadron Conducting Training Exercise in Nanoose Bay

Members of 42 Radar Squadron (42 Rdr Sqn) from Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake are in Nanoose Bay, British Columbia, from March 7th to 29, 2025, to take part in their annual radar deployment training — Exercise NANAIMO BAR 25.

The exercise will allow the squadron to conduct advanced training, test their equipment, and evaluate their operational procedures in a real-world deployed environment.

The primary focus of the exercise will be deploying and operating the TPS-77 radar system — a mobile radar designed to track aircraft and gather airspace information. Throughout the exercise, the team will work to improve their ability to set up and operate the radar system in remote locations, ensuring they are prepared for future operations and missions.

Exercise NANAIMO BAR 25 is a critical part of the squadron’s annual training, where their radar capabilities play an essential role in securing Canadian airspace.



By the end of the exercise, 42 Radar Squadron will have strengthened their ability to deploy and operate their radar systems, helping ensure the Royal Canadian Air Force remains mission-ready for any future taskings.