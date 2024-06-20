A Change of Commander for the Canadian Forces Leadership and Recruit School

On Thursday, 13 June 2024, during the ceremony formalizing the change of command, LCol M.R. Kieley succeeded Col C.L. Wong CD who had held the position since June 2022 – Supplied Photo

Colonel Chung Wong, who has been at the helm of the Canadian Forces Leadership and Recruit School (CFLRS) since June 2022, presented the official CFLRS flag to the new Commanding Officer, Lieutenant-Colonel Marc Kieley, during an official ceremony held at the St. John Garrison, in front of staff, family and friends.

“Command of CFLRS has been an honour for me, an incredible journey where I have been able to work with great people who are committed to rebuilding the Forces, and I am confident that the School is in good hands with its new Commandant and all the dedicated and passionate staff.” -Col C Wong, Outgoing Commander CFLRS

During his tenure, Colonel Wong was involved in updating basic military qualifications and modernizing training methods and tools. He also made sure to optimize the capacity to welcome new recruits to the CFLRS by attracting a greater number of instructors to its ranks and contributed greatly to the School’s visibility in the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu community.

He will now assume the role of Director (Tactical Aviation and Simulation) within the Aerospace Equipment Program Management Directorate in Gatineau. His successor, Lieutenant-Colonel Kieley, had been at Canadian Army Headquarters since 2022 as the lead operational planner. He is optimistic about his tenure and proud to take command of “one of the most important units in the Forces.”

The Canadian Forces Leadership and Recruit School (CFLRS, the School) is a unit of the Military Personnel Generation (MILPERSGEN). It is located at the Saint-Jean Garrison. Each year, some 4,000 people begin their military careers – in all elements and trades – and more than 600 military and civilian employees work there. CFLRS’s mission is to generate military personnel – officers and non-commissioned members of the Regular Force – who will be ready to serve Canadians with dignity.