June 20, 2024
Subscribe to Newsletter
Submit an Article
The Courier
BREAKING NEWS:
A Change of Commander for the Canadian Forces Leadership and Recruit SchoolBehind the Scenes at the 2024 Cold Lake Air ShowPhoto Gallery: Raising of the Pride Flag at CFB Cold Lake4 Wing Bandmaster Bidding Farewell to CFB Cold LakeEmpowering the Skies: CFB Cold Lake member among attendees at Montreal’s Women in Aviation Event

A Change of Commander for the Canadian Forces Leadership and Recruit School

by | Jun 20, 2024 | Featured News, National News

On Thursday, 13 June 2024, during the ceremony formalizing the change of command, LCol M.R. Kieley succeeded Col C.L. Wong CD who had held the position since June 2022 – Supplied Photo

Colonel Chung Wong, who has been at the helm of the Canadian Forces Leadership and  Recruit School (CFLRS) since June 2022, presented the official CFLRS flag to the new  Commanding Officer, Lieutenant-Colonel Marc Kieley, during an official ceremony held at the  St. John Garrison, in front of staff, family and friends.

“Command of CFLRS has been an honour for me, an incredible journey where I have been able  to work with great people who are committed to rebuilding the Forces, and I am confident that  the School is in good hands with its new Commandant and all the dedicated and passionate  staff.” 

-Col C Wong, Outgoing Commander CFLRS 

During his tenure, Colonel Wong was involved in updating basic military qualifications and  modernizing training methods and tools. He also made sure to optimize the capacity to welcome  new recruits to the CFLRS by attracting a greater number of instructors to its ranks and  contributed greatly to the School’s visibility in the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu community. 

He will now assume the role of Director (Tactical Aviation and Simulation) within the Aerospace  Equipment Program Management Directorate in Gatineau. His successor, Lieutenant-Colonel  Kieley, had been at Canadian Army Headquarters since 2022 as the lead operational planner. He is optimistic about his tenure and proud to take command of “one of the most important units  in the Forces.” 

The Canadian Forces Leadership and Recruit School (CFLRS, the School) is a unit of the  Military Personnel Generation (MILPERSGEN). It is located at the Saint-Jean Garrison. Each  year, some 4,000 people begin their military careers – in all elements and trades – and more  than 600 military and civilian employees work there. CFLRS’s mission is to generate military  personnel – officers and non-commissioned members of the Regular Force – who will be ready  to serve Canadians with dignity. 

Share via
Facebook
X (Twitter)
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied