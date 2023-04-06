A posting story

Posting season can be a positive or negative experience for children of Canadian Armed Forces members – File Photo

Une traduction française de cet article est à venir

“Where the heck is Shilo?”

In the summer of 2002, Brooke Morrison was headed on a new adventure with her military family. The family was moving to CFB Shilo in Manitoba because her father, a newly commissioned Lieutenant and Military Police Officer, had been posted there.



“I don’t recall the day we were told we were moving from Cold Lake. I was in Grade 5. On my last day at Art Smith Aviation Academy- back then it was R.A. Reynolds- I cleaned out my “vestiaire” and told my friends I was moving. I remember saying “We’re going to Shilo…I don’t know where it is…I couldn’t find it on a map!”



As with many children of Canadian Armed Forces members, this wouldn’t be her family’s last home.



“We went from Calgary to Ottawa, back to Calgary, Cold Lake, Shilo, then to Edmonton, over to Ottawa, and back to Edmonton before my dad retired.”

“As we went up the hill by the boats, I couldn’t help but think about my time in Cold Lake. Sure, I would miss my friends, but what I would really miss were the summer days here. Biking to Tempo to rent a movie, walking the freshly paved Millennium Trail, and camping at Marie Lake.”





In the beginning, it took her some time to adjust to her new community as an 11-year-old newcomer

“What felt like many days later, we arrived in Shilo. It wasn’t Cold Lake. Where was the lake? Where was the beach? Where would I go to school? How will I make friends?”

“Even without the lake and camping, we made it work. 3 years later, and we were off again!”.



Morrison lives in Bonnyville with her husband after settling in the Lakeland area. She says she understands that a posting can be hard on children, but gives this piece of advice to those who may be coming or going from CFB Cold Lake this year.

“Postings aren’t always fun, but you have to make the best of it. It’s a new adventure, you’re going to find a place you’ll want to call home and get back to.”



“Make your memories!”