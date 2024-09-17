CAF members are invited to participate in the 2024 Survey of Dietary Habits and Nutritional Needs

Supplied Photo

Dietary trends and nutrition affect the strength, readiness, and operational effectiveness of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).

To better understand and support the requirements of a diverse, inclusive, active, and healthy military population, CAF Food Services has launched the 2024 Survey of Dietary Habits and Nutritional Needs.

Findings from the survey will provide CAF Food Services with information that can support their development of more effective food service standards, recipes, and menus and improve the overall provision of food services in the CAF.

Share your thoughts!

Don’t delay: the survey in now live and will run until mid-October.

The survey is anonymous and will take 15 to 20 minutes to complete, depending on your dietary and nutritional needs. It can be done on any computer or mobile device. Participation is completely voluntary, and you will not be required to respond to any question that makes you feel uncomfortable.

Please note that the link leads to the English landing page of the survey. The French version can be accessed by selecting French in the upper right-hand corner of that page.

If you have any questions about the survey, you may contact members of the survey team at P-OTG.FoodSvcsSJSJ4@intern.mil.ca.

This survey has been coordinated by the DGMPRA Social Science Research Review Board, in accordance with DAOD 5062-0 and 5062-1. The SSRRB coordination # is 2182/24N.